Reporters Name Giants’ First-Round Draft Pick ‘Player to Watch’ at Training Camp

The New York Giants have two 2026 first-round selections participating in their first training camp next month. But only one holds the key to potentially unlocking the Giants’ offense this season.

That’s why John Schmeelk of Giants.com chose Francis Mauigoa as the player to watch ahead of the Giants training camp in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia in late July.

Mauigoa, an offensive lineman from Miami, was the No. 10 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The Giants chose Mauigoa with the pick they received from the Cincinnati Bengals for former All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The Giants chose Mauigoa with their second top-10 pick. Yet, according to Schmeelk of Giants.com, the American Samoa-born O-lineman is the player he is most looking forward to seeing.

“I want to see Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa put the pads on and start hitting some people,” Schmeelk wrote. “John Harbaugh has always valued a downhill running game, and Mauigoa has the potential to be the best people-mover on the interior of the offensive line.”

The Giants are coming off a season in which they ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing (129.1 yards per game). Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary are all back and could be even better while running behind Mauigoa, especially while going against the Giants’ talent-laden D-line.

“The Giants have some powerful veterans at defensive tackle that know how to hold the point of attack,” Schmeelk wrote “I want to see how Mauigoa stands up to them in the run game.”

Francis Mauigoa is Changing Positions

Another factor to keep an eye on will be how Mauigoa adjusts while making the shift from tackle to guard.

The Giants, of course, have solid tackles in left-side’s Andrew Thomas and recently re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor on the right. Schmeelk referenced the adjustment he will need to make with having a defensive lineman lined up over him most plays

“I am also excited to see how he handles the unique challenge of playing guard with defensive linemen lining up right on top of him with less time to react after the snap and before contact,” Schmeelk wrote.

Yet, the most fascinating thing to watch will be the incredibly athletic 6-6, 335-pound new guard move. Mauigoa ran a 4.6 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, despite his 5.13 time at his Miami Pro Day, and his speed and athleticism while pulling will be fun for fans and pundits to watch, especially in the run game.

“I am really excited to watch him as a puller in some of Greg Roman’s gap run schemes that we have seen in his previous stops,” Schmeelk said. “He is a good athlete and I expect he will excel as a puller even if that isn’t something we saw him do a lot of in college.”