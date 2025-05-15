The Giants’ Most Important Game in the Upcoming Season

A new season is upon us in less than four months, and pretty much every team in the NFL is looking at their just-announced 2025 schedule and figuring out which games are likely “gimmies” and which are going to be tough. Of course, there are no easy games in the NFL. We’ve all seen No. 1 ranked teams fall to bottom-feeders, but one can’t help but look over the schedule and figure out which weekends might be easier than others.

The New York Giants have the toughest schedule in the NFL this year, but hopefully that won’t deter them from having a true comeback season. Now, NFL expert Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports is predicting the most important games of the season for each NFL team, including the Giants.

Big Game for the New York Giants

In a May 15 feature for Fox Sports, Vacchiano pinpoints the most important, and best, game for every NFL team in 2025.

In the piece, he notes that, “everyone in the NFL says it at some point during the season: This is the game we circled on our calendar.”

He adds that, “Players and coaches say it every year. Sometimes they say it several times. Usually it’s about rivalry games. Sometimes it’s a playoff rematch. Often times, it has something to do with revenge.” His tally includes games that are a “big test, a huge rivalry or an opportunity for revenge that should be juicy enough for everyone in the organization to get excited about.”

For the New York Giants, he pinpoints the Giants at Broncos in Week 7, on Sunday, October 19.

“It’s been less than three years since the Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract, and only a year since Sean Payton ran him out of town,” he stated in the feature. “He was unavailable for the Steelers’ trip to Denver last year. This time, if all works out well, he’ll return as a starting quarterback, with a still-burning grudge against the Denver coach who cut him loose.”

NFL Schedule Rundown

The New York Giants, as mentioned earlier, have the toughest schedule in the NFL. On May 9, the NFL released the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams. The team with the toughest schedule, yes, was the Giants, while the team with the easier schedule was the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL released its official 2025 schedule of games on May 15, and one of the biggest talking points was the league announcing three Christmas games. It’s only the third time in NFL history that Christmas Day will be home to a regular-season tripleheader. The teams playing on Christmas Day include the Commanders vs. Cowboys at 1 p.m. Eastern time, the Vikings vs. Lions at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time and the Chiefs vs. Broncos at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time.

The NFL’s latest holiday schedule in 2024 featured a doubleheader, exclusively on Netflix. This year, the games are on Netflix (Commanders vs. Cowboys and Vikings vs. Lions) and Prime (Chiefs vs. Broncos).

The NFL season will begin with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4, featuring the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys.