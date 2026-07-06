New Giants Coach Named Team’s Most Intriguing Newcomer in 2026, and it’s not John Harbaugh

There are new faces abound for the New York Giants in 2026, but John Harbaugh isn’t the most interesting one to watch, according to The Athletic beat writer Dan Duggan.

Duggan called first-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson as the Giants’ most intriguing newcomer ahead of the 2026 season.

Wilson joined the Giants after spending the past two seasons as the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator. The Giants went to the Titans organization to land their DC for the second straight cycle, after they hired Shane Bowen after he spent three seasons with the Titans.

Wilson is one of the many first-year coaches and players to keep an eye on. Aside from the new defensive coordinator, the Giants also added Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Nos. 5 and 10 overall picks Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa, plus third-round pick and potential WR2 Malachi Fields as well as other draft picks and free agents.

Dennard Wilson is the Giants’ Most Intriguing Newcomer in 2026

Duggan acknowledged Harbaugh’s impact. But he is more interested in seeing what Wilson is able to do with a talent-laden unit that has not quite lived up to expectations.

“Dennard Wilson [is] a highly regarded defensive mind despite two underwhelming seasons leading a Tennessee Titans defense devoid of talent,” Duggan wrote for The Athletic on Monday. “Wilson has pieces, particularly at edge rusher, to develop a formidable unit that underachieved under former DC Shane Bowen.”

The Giants ranked 28th in overall defense in 2025 and was 31st in the league in run defense. They have finished 20th or worst in yards-against per game in each of the seven seasons and have been 21st or worst in points-against per game in six of the past eight years.

But in 2025, the Giants added the indignity of coughing up late leads in losses to the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

But the Giants added first-round pick Arvell Reese, plus free-agent acquisitions D.J. Reader and Tremaine Edmunds, which gives Wilson enhanced talent. Now it’s up to Wilson to put it all together for the Giants.

“The longtime defensive-back coach’s ability to generate better play from a secondary full of premium investments will go a long way in determining the Giants’ fate,” Duggan wrote.

John Harbaugh Will be the Giants’ Most Impactful Newcomer

Giants fans have watched a slew of substandard head coaches lead Big Blue since Tom Coughlin resigned after the 2015 NFL seasons.

Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and finally Brian Daboll have etched their names in Giants infamy, joining feckless former head coaches like Ray Handley, Ray Perkins and others.

So, of course, Duggan acknowledged Harbaugh is going to have the biggest impact of any Giants newcomer.

“While new head coach John Harbaugh’s arrival will have the biggest impact on the Giants’ fortunes, there’s an understanding of what to expect from his 18 years in Baltimore,” Duggan wrote.

When Duggan explains the “understanding,” he means Harbaugh expects to raise the team’s culture after 11 sub-.500 seasons in the past 13.

Harbaugh, of course, is a Super Bowl-caliber coach, who won the championship with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 and reached the NFL’s final four four times as their head coach.