NFL Drops Hammer With Punishment for New York Giants Player

In Week 6, the New York Giants lost 34-27 against the New Orleans Saints as they fell to 3-2-1.

Following the game, drastic changes were made by the Giants. They benched veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who struggled against the Saints, in favor of former first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who nearly brought the team back in Week 6 against New Orleans.

Additionally, running back Najee Harris, who started in Week 6, was released days after expressing frustration with his role in the offense.

Now, another Giants player has been hit with some bad news. However, this time it was the NFL that made that decision, the league announced they had fined one of the Giants’ players over his actions against the Saints.

New York Giants Tight End Punished for Blindside Block in Saints Game

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

During the fourth quarter of the New York Giants’ Week 6 game against the Saints, tight end Thomas Fidone committed an illegal blindside block that resulted in a 15-yard penalty. The penalty wiped out what had originally been a 33-yard punt return by wide receiver Charlie Jones. Instead of starting the drive at their own 40-yard line, New York began at the 16-yard line.

As a result, the NFL punished Fidone with a $5,791 fine.

The punishment was not as severe as it could have been. The NFL states that an illegal blindside block can carry a fine of up to $17,911 for a first offense.

Fidone could also choose to appeal. If he were to appeal, his case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

Thomas Fidone’s Season

Fidone has been with the Giants for two seasons, as he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He has played sparingly since being drafted and has not registered a reception.

During two seasons, Fidone has played only 43 offensive snaps. However, he did start New York’s last game, where he played a career-high 29 snaps. While his infraction did not come on offense, it was a disappointing moment during his first career start.

Despite the penalty, Empire Sports Media’s Alexander Wilson suggested Fidone play a larger role in New York’s offense, as he wrote: “At Nebraska, he totaled 61 receptions for 633 yards and four touchdowns. College production doesn’t carry over automatically, but it gives the Giants more reason to test a defined receiving assignment than to view him only as an emergency name at the bottom of the list.

I’d keep the initial work simple: a short outlet or another clearly defined route, paired with the personnel the Giants believe can handle the protection. The point would be giving J.J. McCarthy another usable option without demanding that a scarcely used tight end manage an entire expanded role immediately.”