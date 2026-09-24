New York Giants Urged to Consider Drafting QB in 2027 1st Round

The New York Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh spent the entire offseason building their offense around 1 player — 2nd-year quarterback and 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart.

It took less than 2 games for all of that planning to go out the window after Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter proposed a scenario on Thursday morning in which the Giants — assuming their season is toast without Dart the rest of the way — land a high pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and decide to move on from Dart by drafting another quarterback.

Sports Illustrated projects the 2027 draft could see 7 quarterbacks drafted in the 1st round — breaking the record of 6 quarterbacks in the 1st round shared by the 1983 and 2024 drafts.

“As a rookie, Dart had to get 5 concussion tests,” Schefter said on Thursday morning. “Now he’s out for the season with a knee injury. Are you wrong, with a guy like that, for looking at this (2027) class of quarterbacks and considering taking one? If you’re high enough and have a chance to take someone like Arch Manning, could you pass on that?”

The answer, most likely, is no, the Giants could not pass on a player like Manning if he were available.

While the Giants selected Dart in the 1st round, it wasn’t a very high pick — he was taken at No. 25 overall and is in the 2nd season of a 4-year, $16.9 million contract. That means he’s actually making about the same as the Giants are paying their backup quarterback, Jameis Winston, who will take over for Dart in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Breaking Down Projected 7 1st-Round Quarterbacks

Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft has a record 7 quarterbacks going in the 1st round — but not at No. 1 overall.

That spot is reserved for perhaps the greatest wide receiver prospect of all time — Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s 7 projected 1st-round quarterbacks:

The Giants are projected to take 6-foot-7, 314-pound Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby at No. 15 overall.

“I’m not sure Goosby will be available this late, but this would be a huge addition for the Giants, who could use depth at tackle with the oft-injured Andrew Thomas,” Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano wrote. “Goosby, who is 6’7” and 325 pounds, might be the best tackle prospect since Joe Alt in 2024. He plays with composure and has elite strength. He’s given Manning plenty of time to operate in Austin.”

Looking at Jaxson Dart’s Recovery Timeline

Dart avoided damage to his ACL and was injured early enough in the 2026 season that he should be available for the start of the 2027 regular season and, most likely, be a full participant in the offseason program once again.

Harbaugh even teased the return of Dart were the Giants to make a surprise run to the postseason.

“Giants HC John Harbaugh confirms QB Jaxson Dart will have surgery and his season is over,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.” Keeps open the possibility for a postseason return should the team get there.”