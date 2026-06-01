NY Giants Officially Reunite With Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is heading back to New York.

As first reported by Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the New York Giants are signing the veteran wide receiver, bringing him back to the organization that drafted him more than a decade ago. The move comes after a Monday morning workout at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, which was Beckham’s second visit with the team this spring.

The signing helps address a need at receiver. New York has dealt with a handful of setbacks during OTAs, including a torn Achilles suffered by returner Gunner Olszewski, while Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton continue working their way back.

It also reunites Beckham with head coach John Harbaugh. The two spent the 2023 season together with the Baltimore Ravens before going their separate ways.

OBJ’s Initial Stardom in New York

Beckham’s first run with the Giants didn’t take long to get going.

The Giants selected him 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU, and even after missing the first four games of his rookie season with a hamstring injury, he finished with 91 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and quickly became one of the league’s biggest stars.

The one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys is still the play most fans associate with him. More than a decade later, it’s one of those highlights that continues to show up whenever his name comes up.

12 years ago, Odell Beckham Jr. made one of the greatest catches of all-time in his rookie season with the New York Giants 😤 Now OBJ is back where it all began 💙pic.twitter.com/DFJO7YSxSY https://t.co/zfqyyMIJql — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 1, 2026

Over his first three seasons, Beckham was among the NFL’s most productive receivers. He made three straight Pro Bowls and consistently put up big numbers. At the same time, there was always a spotlight on everything happening around him, whether it was injuries, frustration on the sidelines, or questions about his future with the team.

The Giants eventually traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019.

OBJ’s Journey After Leaving NY

A lot has changed since then. His time in Cleveland never quite lived up to expectations, and he was released during the 2021 season. He later joined the Los Angeles Rams and became part of their Super Bowl-winning team, catching a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before suffering a torn ACL. The injury cost him all of 2022.

Beckham returned in 2023 with Baltimore, recording 35 catches for 565 yards. He then spent the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins, where his role was much smaller as he appeared in nine games and finished with nine receptions.

After sitting out the 2025 season, he now finds himself back with the franchise where his NFL career began.

Expectations for the Reunion

The expectations are different this time around.

At 33, Beckham isn’t returning as the focal point of the offense. Instead, he gives the Giants another experienced option in the receiving room and another veteran voice around a young roster.

During a recent charity appearance, Beckham described a return to East Rutherford as a chance to address some “unfinished business” with the organization.

Whether this ends up being a major part of New York’s season or simply a depth addition remains to be seen. Either way, Beckham is back with the Giants, which is something that felt pretty unlikely not all that long ago.