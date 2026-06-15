Giants Insider Details Odell Beckham Jr’s Chances of Making Giants After Minicamp

There are few things New York Giants fans want to see more than Odell Beckham Jr. back on the field for Big Blue.

According to Jordan Ranaan of ESPN, Beckham may just end up sporting a Giants jersey this year after all.

Ranaan reported on the state of the Giants wide-receiver corps and reported that Beckham is likely to remain with Big Blue as long as he can stay healthy.

Beckham has not played since 2024 and has caught a touchdown since Dec. 10, 2023. The Giants signed him to a non-guaranteed one-year contract June 1, along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Biggest Question is ‘Whether he can Stay Healthy’

Beckham may be considered a lottery ticket for the Giants, since he hasn’t played in a year and a half. But after a rough first day in minicamp, he broke out with a couple of Beckham-esque plays Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It was Beckham who perhaps made the biggest impact at minicamp,” Ranaan wrote. “He was wide open on a busted coverage Tuesday at practice and hauled in a deep pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart. He made a tough, contested catch 15 yards downfield on a pass from Dart later in practice.”

Ranaan also considers Beckham the most likely veteran-minimum receiver to stick with the Giants. But he has to remain healthy.

“The biggest question with Beckham, the former Pro Bowl receiver who starred for the Giants from 2014-17, isn’t whether he can make plays — it’s whether he can stay healthy,” Ranaan wrote. “He seemed to have gotten nicked up and limped around for a few seconds after multiple plays during the first two tough days of minicamp. As it turned out, he was fine, but it’s something to keep an eye on going forward.

“Beckham has probably made the biggest impact of the three recently signed receivers so far at practice. Smith-Schuster had a strong first day then tailed off. Berrios will likely be judged by the preseason and his ability to return punts.”

John Harbaugh Wants as Many Giants to Compete for Wideout Roles

Competition is the watch word in John Harbaugh’s first Giants camp, which is good because they have been wildly uncompetitive over the past decade.

So of the 14 Giants receivers, 11 have caught a pass in the NFL — though third-round pick Malachi Fields also has a chance to win a starting role.

Part of that depth is due to No. 1 wideout Malik Nabers’ slow recovery from a knee injury, but Harbaugh also wants to create a competitive culture in New York.

“I think we stocked the room with as much competition as we could,” Harbaugh said. “The guys that we brought back from previous, those are all good football players.

“All those guys, those young guys, they’re good football players and who’s just going to really show up when it counts, in games and stuff, and in practice I’ve been impressed with them.”

Beckham fits into that competition too, and Harbaugh explained where he may fit among the seven or eight players the Giants keep.

“We brought the veteran guys in, so that adds another layer of competition in the mix,” Harbaugh said. “There are a lot of guys going for a spot or two there that we’ll see what happens.”