Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Bad News Before Week 10 Game

The New York Giants kicked off Week 10 of the NFL season with a deflating 24-21 loss against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Now, former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had a brief reunion with the team this season before being released received some bad news before the rest of the Week 10 slate kicks off across the league.

Minnesota Vikings Make Move on Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Despite the Minnesota Vikings ruling wide receiver Jauan Jennings out and listing Jordan Addison as questionable, the Vikings did not elevate former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster.

As a result, Beckham Jr. is not eligible to play on Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Beckham Jr. was previously elevated to the active roster when superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s status was uncertain against the Saints, but Beckham was ultimately inactive after Jefferson was able to play. In Week 9, Beckham was signed to the Vikings’ active roster and played during the team’s Monday Night Football loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Shortly after making his Vikings debut, Beckham Jr. was released and re-signed to Minnesota’s practice squad.

The former Giants superstar receiver has yet to register a catch this season with either New York or the Vikings. He has received only one target this season. Beckham has appeared in only two snaps for the Vikings.

Former MVP Comments on Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2026 Season

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton discussed on 4th&1 how this portion of Beckham’s career is affecting his legacy.

Newton said, “I’ve seen firsthand what Odell Beckham could do. But every single time he gets added to a different roster, it becomes a spectacle. This man has more Instagram followers than the team that he’s on right now. Now I’m seeing a person who I admire. I’m like, “Damn. Look, bro, they keep playing with you.”

Newton added, “We’re talking about the Odell Beckham. No, man. Bro, stop allowing these franchises to do that. And hence why I did not want to go back, because I made it abundantly clear: “Can I compete? I can’t compete. You want me to just take the backup role? I’m not doing that. I’m not doing that. I have way too much respect and standards for what I want my legacy to be. And that comes at a cost. You can’t pay for that.”