Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Career News Before Week 6

Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had an interesting 2026. After the 2025 season ended, it appeared that Beckham Jr.’s NFL career had come to an end as he went the entire season without being signed by a team following his disappointing stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and a six-game PED suspension in 2025.

Surprisingly, Beckham Jr. returned to the New York Giants more than a decade after the Giants drafted him. Beckham Jr.’s return to New York meant the wide receiver returning to the NFL team where he achieved superstardom and incredible individual success to start his career.

Despite an impressive preseason and training camp by the veteran wide receiver, which landed him a spot on the team’s 53-man roster, the reunion was short-lived. Beckham Jr. played limited snaps during the team’s first three games of the season and did not register a catch before the Giants released him.

Beckham Jr. then signed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad; however, he is yet to feature in a game for them despite being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Career News

Prior to Sunday’s Week 6 NFL action, the former New York Giants wide receiver has announced some career news.

Variety’s Brian Steinberg wrote: “Football great Odell Beckham Jr. has tapped Range Sports, part of Range Media Partners, to represent him for off-field marketing and brand partnerships; broadcasting and on-air services, scripted film and TV opportunities, and new business development, among other endeavors not tied directly to his football career.”

Range Sports posted on LinkedIn: “We are thrilled to announce Odell Beckham Jr. is now a Range Sports client.

When we launched Range Media Partners, we had a vision to guide pre-eminent talent, properties, & brands to unlock their full global value. Specifically with talent, we aim to represent clients with the power to transcend culture – multi-hyphenates who thrive at the highest level across disciplines. OBJ is precisely that. Electric on field and off, he is a record-setting football player, renowned fashion icon, celebrated investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He stands alone as the most followed National Football League (NFL) star on social media.

Range will represent Odell Beckham Jr. for off-field marketing & brand partnerships, broadcasting & on-air services, scripted Film/TV opportunities, new business incubation, and all other off-field activities.”

Steinberg reported that Klutch Sports will continue to represent Beckham Jr. in his on-field endeavors.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2026 Season

Beckham Jr.’s on-field endeavors seem to be close to coming to an end. He was ruled inactive during his lone elevation to Minnesota’s active roster after star receiver Justin Jefferson was deemed healthy enough to play.

Unless injuries occur or the wide receiver impresses during practice sessions, there is currently no path to Beckham Jr. getting extended playing time in Minnesota. Additionally, the Vikings held a workout for former Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Prior to the season, Beckham Jr. said of making New York’s 53-man roster, “It’s just truly a blessing. It’s a testament to God and His plan for me, and just being able to stay faithful through hard times. I got to learn so much about myself and who I am, you know what I mean, and this is about to show who I am, not who I was.”