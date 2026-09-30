Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Tabbed as Fit for Reunion With Former QB

The New York Giants nostalgia reunion with former Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not last long as the team released the veteran wide receiver after only three weeks of the regular season.

In those three weeks, Beckham Jr. failed to make an impact on the Giants as he did not register a reception and was targeted only once. With the wide receiver playing limited snaps on offense and not playing special teams, the Giants felt his roster spot was better used elsewhere.

After his release, Beckham Jr. indicated that this would not be the end of his journey. NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on X: “More from Odell Beckham Jr. to me who’s not done yet: “One door closes another door opens. I promise you that!” #Giants”

Now, after his release, one analyst has named some potential fits for the wide receiver.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Tabbed as Fit for Reunion With Baker Mayfield

After the New York Giants first moved on from Odell Beckham Jr. prior to the 2019 season, they traded him to the Cleveland Browns to join quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was coming off a strong rookie season where he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting.

Now, Beckham Jr. is being deemed as a fit to reunite with Mayfield with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ClutchPoints’ Matty Breisch wrote: “And last but not least, if the Giants are going to say goodbye to Beckham Jr. and cut his return short, why not keep that same reunion energy going and link back up with Baker Mayfield now as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

While OBJ’s run in New York clearly sits as his most memorable, he did some very good work as a member of the Cleveland Browns from 2019-21, forming a strong connection with Mayfield to the tune of 114 receptions for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. Paired up with his LSU teammate, Jarvis Landry, Beckham Jr. provided some big-play ability opposite a more possession-focused slot receiver, and helped lead the Browns to their best season this century under then-first year head coach Kevin Stefanski, going 11-5 before a loss in the divisional round.”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Partnership with Baker Mayfield

While Beckham Jr. did have moderate success with Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns as Breisch referenced, he did not live up to expectations. Despite surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in his first season in Cleveland, his receiving yards total was the second-lowest of his career.

Additionally, Beckham Jr.’s dad made headlines as he posted a video of the wide receiver drawing separation on routes and being underutilized within the Browns offense. That led celebrities such as LeBron James to post #FreeOBJ.

Beckham Jr. was then released from the Browns and signed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he won a Super Bowl.

Of course, that was nearly five years ago. Perhaps Mayfield and Beckham Jr. could have a better partnership in their second tenure.