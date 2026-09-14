Did Odell Beckham Jr. Play Against the Cowboys? Why the Giants WR Was Not Featured

On Sunday Night Football, the New York Giants kicked off their season with a 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

One of the pregame storylines heading into New York’s Week 1 contest was the return of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

However, the Giants wide receiver was not featured in the game as he ended without a catch.

New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Finishes Game Without a Catch

Odell Beckham Jr. did play limited snaps against the Dallas Cowboys; however, he did not register a catch as he was not targeted.

Beckham Jr. was listed fourth on the New York Giants depth chart heading into the game, and with Malik Nabers active, Beckham Jr.’s role was decreased.

Jameis Winston was the only active player on New York’s roster not to play a snap for the team on Sunday.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart targeted seven different pass-catchers on Sunday as he went 23-for-29 with 230 passing yards and three touchdowns.

While Beckham Jr. was among the biggest storylines, his role was not as big as some may have anticipated heading into the game.

Prior to the game, Beckham Jr. appeared to lower fans’ expectations of him during his return to the Giants. Beckham Jr. said, “It’s just truly a blessing. It’s a testament to God and His plan for me, and just being able to stay faithful through hard times. I got to learn so much about myself and who I am, you know what I mean, and this is about to show who I am, not who I was.”

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Journey Back to the New York Giants

Of course, Odell Beckham Jr. on the Giants brings back memories of his Pro Bowl-caliber play and the incredible start to his career. However, as Beckham Jr. stated, he is no longer that player.

Beckham Jr. last played for the Miami Dolphins during the 2024 season. That season, he totaled only nine receptions for 55 yards in nine games. Dolphins rookie receiver Malik Washington surpassed him on the team’s depth chart, which led to Beckham Jr. being granted his release from the team.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver did not sign with a team during the 2025 season, but was suspended six games by the NFL for a PED violation. When signed this offseason, Beckham Jr. was viewed as a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but a pair of impressive preseason performances resulted in him getting that opportunity.

Now, the former superstar wide receiver will serve as a depth option for the New York Giants. While his number was not called upon during the team’s Week 1 opener against the Cowboys, that does not mean his veteran experience won’t be useful as the season goes along. Perhaps there are still a few vintage moments left for the Giants wide receiver.

Additionally, Beckham Jr. is six receptions away from becoming the New York Giants player with the third-most catches. While it appears more difficult, Beckham Jr. is also only five touchdown receptions away from the second-most in Giants history.