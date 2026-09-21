Giants Odell Beckham Jr. Draws Bold Take Ahead of Rams Showdown

The New York Giants are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.

The two teams arrived at Week 2 having had very different season openers. The Giants kicked off the season with an impressive upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys at home. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams traveled to Australia for their season opener and were upset by the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, Odell Beckham Jr., who has played for both franchises, has drawn a bold prediction ahead of Monday Night Football.

New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Draws Bold Prediction

During Week 1, Odell Beckham Jr. made his official return to the New York Giants as he played a game for the team for the first time since 2018. However, Beckham Jr. is far from the same player he was when he left the team, and he saw a reduced role which led to him finishing the game without a reception.

Despite this, Beckham Jr. has drawn a bold prediction for Monday’s game.

SBNation’s Steven Ridings predicted Beckham Jr. would catch a touchdown. He wrote: “Odell Beckham Jr is predominantly known for his years as a New York Giant. But his stint with the Los Angeles Rams was beneficial for both sides. Odell Beckham Jr will score a touchdown against his Rams family, the second time he has done so since leaving after 2021. He did so in 2023 during the Rams-Ravens overtime thriller.”

While Beckham Jr. played in only 12 total games for the Rams, his tenure is fondly remembered as it resulted in a Super Bowl win. After the Giants traded Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns, the wide receiver failed to have the same level of impact he previously had in New York.

His tenure with Cleveland was marked by injuries and a lack of chemistry with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Eventually, the Browns released the Pro Bowl wide receiver, which led to him signing with the Rams halfway through the 2021 season. With the Rams, Beckham Jr. appeared to be returning to his Giants form. He caught seven touchdowns in the 12 games.

Unfortunately, his tenure with the Rams came to a devastating end as Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl. In the NFC Championship, Beckham ended with 112 receiving yards.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Role

Against the Cowboys in Week 1, Beckham Jr. played only 11 offensive snaps despite superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers being limited as he was making his return from a torn ACL he suffered in 2025.

Perhaps with Beckham Jr. facing off against a former team, New York’s offensive coaching staff will make an effort to involve the veteran wide receiver.

Despite his Pro Bowl pedigree, Beckham Jr. did not appear to be upset with his role on the team. Prior to Week 1’s game, Beckham Jr. said, “It’s just truly a blessing. It’s a testament to God and His plan for me, and just being able to stay faithful through hard times. I got to learn so much about myself and who I am, you know what I mean, and this is about to show who I am, not who I was.”