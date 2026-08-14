Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Harsh Reality Check on Future

The New York Giants have an intriguing storyline surrounding them heading into the preseason opener on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. That storyline is regarding veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham started off his career with the Giants after being selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent the first five years of his career in New York before moving on to the Cleveland Browns.

Since departing the Giants, Beckham has played for the Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins.

After sitting out the 2025 NFL season, Beckham returned to New York this offseason. New head coach John Harbaugh seems to be a fan of having the veteran wideout on the roster.

Despite that fact, Beckham has received a harsh reality check about his NFL future.

New York Giants Predicted to Cut Ties with Odell Beckham Jr.

As roster cutdowns continue to draw closer, the Giants are going to need to make some tough decisions. Beckham could end up being one of those decisions.

FanSided recently took a look at predicting the “most painful roster cut” for each team in the NFL. When it came to New York, Beckham was the choice.

“Once upon a time, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the best and most electric wide receivers in the NFL while wearing a New York Giants uniform. Unfortunately, his last truly elite season was in 2016, a decade ago,” they wrote.

“Beckham is now 33 years old and didn’t play at all in 2025. He could very well make the team (I, as a Giants fan, am rooting for him to do so), but New York has a good amount of receiver depth, and that could make things tough for him.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Could Still Make the Giants’ Roster

While there is a very real chance that Beckham’s return to the Giants could be over before the regular season arrives, there is still a chance he could make the team.

Beckham is going to play in preseason action. If he can even show flashes of the star player he once was, Harbaugh and company might have to keep him around.

At the end of the day, New York needs weapons for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. Beckham could end up being one of those weapons. He will have to beat out other wideouts on the roster like Jalin Hyatt, but the opportunity is there for him to do so.

Regardless of what ends up happening, seeing Beckham back in Giants’ blue has been an entertaining experience. New York still has to make a final decision, but Beckham’s future with the Giants is very much up in the air right now.