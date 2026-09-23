Giants Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Heartfelt Post After Loss vs. Rams

Among the more highly anticipated aspects of the New York Giants’ 2026 season was the return of Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After the veteran wide receiver surprisingly impressed in training camp and earned a spot on the 53-man roster, Beckham Jr. decided to lean into the nostalgia as he returned to his old No. 13 number and sported the blonde hair look he made famous during the first years of his career with the Giants.

Unfortunately, after two games, Beckham Jr. has failed to make an impact. He has not been targeted on offense and saw a reduced role in the second game of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Heartfelt Post After Reduced Role in New York Giants Loss

During the New York Giants’ Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. played only three snaps. In Week 1, Beckham played 11 snaps against the Cowboys.

Following the loss, the Giants receiver posted on X: “When u win, everybody got the answer!! When u lose, everybody got the answer!!

Regarding Beckham Jr.’s reduced role, Giants Wire’s Dan Benton wrote: “Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took just three offensive snaps and nothing more. Given that Malik Nabers missed some time in-game due to a shoulder injury, you would have expected more. His role appears to be extremely limited.”

Beckham Jr. has not had an NFL reception since Week 14 of the 2024 season, when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins and caught a one-yard pass against the New York Jets. He did not finish the season with the Dolphins, as he was surpassed by rookie sixth-round pick Malik Washington on the team’s depth chart.

In 2025, Beckham Jr. did not play and was suspended six games by the NFL for a PED violation.

Odell Beckham Jr. Dilemma

With Beckham Jr. not making an impact on offense, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wondered whether they were wasting a spot on the wide receiver by activating him for games. Florio wrote: “It’s fair to wonder whether a game-day roster spot is being wasted on someone who isn’t contributing to the cause. As MDS points out, the Giants have receiver Dalen Cambre on the practice squad. He was second in the NCAA in special-teams tackles as a senior, and he blocked two punts at the college level.

Yes, the Giants bringing Beckham back to Big Blue is a good story. The fans love him. But the early-season trends aren’t encouraging. At some point, they’re going to need his roster spot.”

Florio noted that even Braxton Berrios received a larger role on offense than Beckham, as he wrote: “Beckham was on the field for only three snaps. Out of 58 total offensive plays.

By way of comparison, Malachi Fields had 47 snaps. Malik Nabers played 43. Darnell Mooney was on the field for 42.

Even Braxton Berrios — primarily a special-teamer — had five offensive snaps.

Making the lack of involvement from Beckham more surprising is the fact that starting quarterback Jaxson Dart made an early exit with a knee injury. Beckham and backup quarterback Jameis Winston have a strong rapport, and Winston struggled in relief of Dart, completing 11 of 27 throws. Why not give Beckham and Winston a chance to connect?”

With Winston set to play considerable time following Dart’s injury, perhaps Beckham Jr. begins to get more involved in the offense now after their training camp rapport.