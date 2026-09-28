Where Is Odell Beckham Jr.? Why the Giants WR Does Not Have a Catch

On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 2-1 with a 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. finished the game without a catch and one target.

His target marked the first of the season as the veteran wide receiver is yet to notch a reception in 2026. His last NFL reception came in the 2024 season as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Reduced Role

Ahead of the team’s Week 3 game against the Titans, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh was asked when the team would incorporate Odell Beckham Jr. into the gameplan. Harbaugh answered, “I would think Sunday would be great. I would be all for it for Sunday. That would be the perfect time in my mind. So, I hope that happens this Sunday.”

Despite this, Beckham Jr. played only six offensive snaps during the team’s Week 3 victory. While he did receive his lone target of the season, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has yet to make an impact in the regular season.

Regarding his role on the team, Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote: “At some point, the Giants either need to make a concerted effort to get Beckham involved in the offense, or release him. There’s no reason for a 33-year-old wide receiver who doesn’t play special teams to take up a roster spot.

If the Giants did release Beckham, it’s unlikely any other team would pick him up. At this point, Beckham appears to be just about done.”

Meanwhile, Empire Sports Media’s Alexander Wilson believes the Giants have an Odell Beckham Jr. problem. Wilson wrote: “Nobody should expect the 2016 version of OBJ. He is 33, did not play in 2025 and has to earn snaps now. But if the staff believes he can still help, start with something specific: a short route against a favorable matchup, a third-down package, or a red-zone look. A receiver cannot prove he belongs by standing on the sideline.”

New York Giants’ Offense

Prior to the game, New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy commented on Beckham Jr.’s role, as he said, “He does a lot of good things well, we’re trying to probably slowly package him in some things offensively. It’s not that he’s just a backup, there’s some times that whatever it is personnel-wise that we have it on the gameplan, we just didn’t get to it or ‘hey you gotta be ready.’ One injury away from being in all the time, and he knows that. He understands that. And I think probably just for us to be able to him know that, staying in your book and in the packages we have for you, get in there and go do your thing.”

Additionally, quarterback Jameis Winston and Beckham Jr. had a strong connection during training camp and preseason; however, that has not translated to the regular season in Winston’s two appearances. Perhaps new quarterback J.J. McCarthy can develop some chemistry while working with Odell Beckham Jr. and the second-team offense.