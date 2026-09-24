Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Put on Notice Before Titans Game

Enthusiasm regarding the New York Giants is hard to find after the events of the team’s Week 2 loss. While a road loss against the Super Bowl favorites Los Angeles Rams should not have been a big deal, the aftermath of the game is what really put a damper on New York’s expectations.

After quarterback Jaxson Dart exited the game with a knee injury, the immediate prognosis appeared to avoid the worst-case scenario. Unfortunately, it was then revealed that the quarterback would indeed undergo season-ending surgery.

That marked a second consecutive season in which the highly anticipated trio of Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers were only on the field for a limited time. Additionally, that trio was joined by Odell Beckham Jr., who was making his return to the New York Giants, which certainly added a nostalgic flavor to the season.

Now, even Beckham Jr.’s return appears to be going sideways after the veteran wide receiver has not registered a catch during the team’s first two games. As a result, one analyst has indicated that the wide receiver’s spot on the team may be in jeopardy.

New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Put on Notice

After Beckham Jr. failed to make an impact against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote: “The Giants bringing Beckham back to Big Blue is a good story. The fans love him. But the early-season trends aren’t encouraging. At some point, they’re going to need his roster spot.

Especially if they don’t put Dart on IR and add another quarterback (other than Berrios) to serve as the backup to Winston.”

Florio added: “The first real sighting of Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday night happened when ESPN cameras captured him giving his former head coach, Sean McVay, a post-game hug. During the game, OBJ made even less of a cameo appearance.

Beckham was on the field for only three snaps. Out of 58 total offensive plays.

By way of comparison, Malachi Fields had 47 snaps. Malik Nabers played 43. Darnell Mooney was on the field for 42.

Even Braxton Berrios — primarily a special-teamer — had five offensive snaps.

Making the lack of involvement from Beckham more surprising is the fact that starting quarterback Jaxson Dart made an early exit with a knee injury. Beckham and backup quarterback Jameis Winston have a strong rapport, and Winston struggled in relief of Dart, completing 11 of 27 throws. Why not give Beckham and Winston a chance to connect?”

Beckham Jr.’s Potential Role

As Florio alludes to, Beckham was among the primary targets for backup quarterback Jameis Winston during training camp and the preseason.

Regarding his lack of involvement, Giants beat writer Pat Leonard posted on X: “Odell Beckham Jr.’s lack of involvement in the Giants’ offensive plan is strange, especially considering he arguably has the best chemistry with Jameis Winston of any receiver out there.”

Perhaps against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, Beckham Jr. manages to carve out a bigger role. If not, his return to New York may be short-lived.