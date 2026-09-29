New York Giants Make Final Call on Odell Beckham Jr.

In 2026, Odell Beckham Jr. returned to the New York Giants, the team where he spent the first five seasons of his career.

Beckham Jr.’s return was an improbable one as his career seemed all but done following a difficult stint with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. In 2025, Beckham Jr. remained unsigned and was even suspended six games by the NFL for a PED violation.

Against all odds, the Giants re-signed Beckham on a one-year deal, where he would then impress during training camp and the preseason which resulted in him earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

Unfortunately, it appears that his Giants career has now come to an end as the team announced his release.

New York Giants Release Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X: “Sources: The #Giants are releasing WR Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ has not been featured much despite earning a spot on the team, and the sides decided a mutual parting was best for everyone. This gives him an opportunity to catch on with a team in a better situation, where his talents can be better utilized.”

While he was active in New York’s first three games of the season, Beckham Jr. did not register a catch in his second Giants tenure. He was targeted only once this season.

Beckham Jr. played only six offensive snaps during the team’s Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Prior to the game, head coach John Harbaugh had referenced wanting to get Beckham Jr. more involved, as he said, “I would think Sunday would be great. I would be all for it for Sunday. That would be the perfect time in my mind. So, I hope that happens this Sunday.”

Unfortunately for the veteran wide receiver, that did not materialize.

Beckham Jr.’s Roster Spot

Prior to his release, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio had speculated whether this would occur if Beckham Jr. did not make an impact soon, as he wrote: “The Giants bringing Beckham back to Big Blue is a good story. The fans love him. But the early-season trends aren’t encouraging. At some point, they’re going to need his roster spot.

Especially if they don’t put Dart on IR and add another quarterback (other than Berrios) to serve as the backup to Winston.”

Despite New York freeing up Dart’s roster spot by placing him on injured reserve, it appears the team saw enough from Beckham Jr. to move on.

Meanwhile, Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote: “There’s no reason for a 33-year-old wide receiver who doesn’t play special teams to take up a roster spot.

If the Giants did release Beckham, it’s unlikely any other team would pick him up. At this point, Beckham appears to be just about done.”

It is fair to wonder whether this was the last NFL action for the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.