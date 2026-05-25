Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Message After Positive Giants Update

It’s beginning to look inevitable Odell Beckham Jr. will suit up for the New York Giants and play for head coach John Harbaugh again. At least based on the latest positive update about deal a with the franchise great who’s still available in 2026 NFL free agency, an update followed by an intriguing social media message from the veteran wide receiver.

Beckham is “really, really hoping” to reunite with Harbaugh and the Giants, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton. This report was underlined somewhat by Beckham posting the following on ‘X’ on Friday, May 23: “Shoulda just left me alone , I wasn’t botherin nobody !! Naa u poked the Tiger… can’t wait.”

That message reads like one of the biggest names left on the veteran market is anticipating returning to the pros sooner, rather than later. The Giants have long been expected to be the team Beckham signs with, and Stapleton makes a compelling case for why the 33-year-old still makes sense for Harbaugh’s revamped roster.

John Harbaugh Still Needs Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ is nowhere close to the player he was. The player who took the NFL by storm as a rookie with the Giants in 2014, but he’s still somebody who can help Harbaugh and Co.

Stapleton described how, pointing out Beckham’s “always been a nuanced route runner, has great hands and – as he showed in the flag football exhibition – he still has an ability to go up and get the football in traffic.”

Those traits can boost a rebuilding Giants offense in multiple ways. Not only as proven cover for a receiver corps depleted by injuries among its headline acts, but also as the kind of target second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart needs to help further his development.

As Stapleton put it, “One of Dart’s greatest strengths is making things happen off-script and out of the pocket, and that’s ultimately where Beckham’s savvy could pay dividends, there and as a red zone threat.”

Harbaugh already knows about the value Beckham can bring. The two worked together with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, and Harbs sees Beckham as a voice of experience in a young and changing wide receiver room.

Beckham as a calming influence will be a tough sell for some. Particularly those who remember the negative press he often generated during his first spell with the Giants.

Stapleton acknowledged “Beckham can’t make up for what he did not do to repair his relationship with Eli Manning after that ill-fated ESPN sit down interview next to Lil’ Wayne. The kicking net. The perceived ask out of town.”

Those are valid concerns, but things are different now. Beckham’s fit is clear when these Giants have different issues at the position.

Giants Can’t Ignore Any Wide Receiver Solutions

The Giants worked Beckham out because Harbaugh knows he can’t ignore any credible solutions at wideout. Not after the latest, worrying injury news about star receiver Malik Nabers.

Growing concern about how Nabers recovers from a torn ACL is valid, but few players are better authorities on making that journey than Beckham. He’s torn his left ACL twice during his career and bounced back, albeit with diminishing speed and production.

Helping Nabers along wouldn’t be the only way for Beckham to help the Giants. He could also be a viable fill-in for experienced deep threat Darius Slayton, who’s recovering from his own offseason surgery.

There’s still room for Beckham as a big target who knows how to get open in a Harbaugh offense.