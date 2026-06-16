Giants Insider Offers Bold Prediction About Odell Beckham Jr.’s Future

The New York Giants didn’t sign Odell Beckham Jr. as a camp wideout, according to beat writer Charlotte Carroll.

The Athletic’s Giants reporter predicted Beckham to make the 2026 roster out of training camp in her 53-man roster prediction that posted Tuesday.

Beckham, of course, signed a one-year contract with the Giants on June 1, along with veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios.

But there was no guaranteed money attached to the deal, and Beckham has not played since 2024. He has not caught a touchdown in the NFL since Dec. 10, 2023 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, when he played for current Giants coach John Harbaugh.

The Athletic: Odell Beckham Jr. Will Make the 2026 Giants Roster

Harbaugh is reportedly in love with Beckham, and there was a school of thought that Beckham was being brought in to mentor young wideouts like Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields before releasing him before Week 1.

Yet, according to Carroll, that seems unlikely.

“I don’t believe the Giants re-signed Beckham without seeing a path to a roster spot,” she wrote for The Athletic on Tuesday. “He’s obviously not what he once was, but he didn’t look washed-up this spring.”

Beckham, of course, had an electrifying first tenure with the Giants by posting 1,300-plus yards and reaching the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons.

He, of course, was traded to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season before winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season.

But Beckham, who is only 33, has not been the same player since he tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has played just 23 games over the past four seasons and sat out two full years, 2022 and 2025.

So remaining on the field is Beckham’s biggest hurdle, according to Carroll.

“The challenge for Beckham will be staying healthy during a rigorous training camp after being out of the league for over a year,” Carroll wrote.

Isaiah Hodgins, Beaux Collins, Jalin Hyatt Predicted as Cuts

It’s pretty clear there is a new boss in New York based on some of the names that Carroll wrote as potential post-training camp cuts.

Jalin Hyatt, the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner and 2023 third-round draft pick, joined 2025 contributors Isaiah Hodgins and Beaux Collins as potential cuts on Carroll’s 53-man roster.

The Giants loaded up with veterans, including Beckham, Berrios and Smith-Schuster. They added Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney to guaranteed-money deals, while also bringing in Xavier Gipson.

Aside from Beckham, Carroll predicted six wideouts to make the roster. Mooney, Austin, Beckham, Nabers, Fields and Darius Slayton were the picks.

So the old-guard is moving out, which means the disappointing Hyatt is not long for New York. He had just 36 catches for 470 yards and did not score a regular-season touchdown in three seasons.

Collins, an undrafted free agent from Notre Dame who had two catches last season, is the most likely to go aside from Hyatt. Hodgins, who has 66 catches for 708 yards while playing the past four seasons with the Giants, is on a one-year contract, worth very little money.

The only question is whether the Giants keep seven receivers and let Berrios and Gipson try out for the punt returner role vacated by Gunner Olszewski, who tore his Achilles tendon during OTAs.