Odell Beckham Sends Message After Signing With Giants

After months of speculation, the New York Giants have made a decision when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr. Upon finally reuniting with the franchise that drafted him, the Pro Bowl wide receiver sent a message to the football world.

Following a pair of private workouts this offseason, the Giants inked Beckham to a deal on June 1st. Now back on a roster, the veteran wideout took to social media to get fans buzzing for his return. Beckham posted a highlight reel of his career on Instagram while also writing a motivating message to always believe in yourself.

“Nothin was ever given to me I worked for everything I have. Never give up on urself. Home Team i’m back…. Let’s get itttt,” Beckham wrote on Instagram Monday.

In his return to New York, Beckham will attempt to provide a boost to a currently hobbled wide receiver corps. Suiting up for the Giants is one of multiple reunions for the 33-year-old, as he’ll also be playing under head coach John Harbaugh for the second time in his career.

Radio Host Raves Over Giants New-Look Offense

Despite his first stint with the team ending on rocky terms, many clamored for the team to reunite with him. Now that it’s official, fans and analysts are getting excited about how impressive the new-look offense could be.

While on ‘WFAN Sports Radio’ Monday, Shaun Morash raved about the Giants inking Beckham to a deal. With another weapon entering the fold, he thinks Jaxson Dart is going to thrive in his first full season as New York’s starting QB.

“Imagine this. Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely, Odell Beckham Jr., Malachi Fields. Nobody’s dropping passes on this team this year,” Morash said. “Jaxson Dart’s completion percentage is through the roof. Man, I can’t believe Odell signed here.”

Along with all the names Morash mentioned, he left out another notable piece of the Giants’ offense. Dart will also have Darius Slayton at his disposal when he recovers from his offseason surgery.

Giants Insider Weighs in on Odell Beckham Returning to New York

This is far from a rushed decision for the Giants, as they did their due diligence before coming to terms on a deal with Beckham. As he gears up for his second go-around in New York, the team is confident things won’t escalate to an off-field distraction.

Throughout the offseason, fit was one of the main things mentioned when it came to a possible Beckham signing. At this stage of his career, he is no longer the star talent he once was. After numerous discussions and workouts, it appears that both sides feel the reunion can yield positive results.

“He has said all the right things about just wanting a chance to finish his career,” said Giants insider Connor Hughes Monday. “Whatever reservations the Giants had, they’ve clearly gotten over…The Giants are clearly comfortable with Beckham after long conversations, many conversations with John Harbaugh, who was with Beckham in Baltimore earlier in his career.”

Beckham has secured the opportunity he has spent the past year and change working for. Now it is on him to show the Giants they made the right decision by taking a chance on him.