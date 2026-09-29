Odell Beckham Jr. Shares True Feelings After Giants Release

After three weeks of the NFL season, the New York Giants decided to cut their reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. short as they released the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Beckham Jr. was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The wide receiver would go on to produce three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons before injuries began taking a toll on his career.

Prior to the 2019 season, Beckham Jr. was traded from the Giants to the Cleveland Browns. After the Giants hired head coach John Harbaugh, who coached Beckham Jr. while the receiver was a member of the Baltimore Ravens, New York re-signed the wide receiver despite him remaining unsigned during the 2025 season and a disappointing 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately, the popular reunion did not produce on-field results, which led to his release. Now, the wide receiver has shared his feelings.

Odell Beckham Jr. Comments After New York Giants Release

NFL insider Josina Anderson posted on X: “More from Odell Beckham Jr. to me who’s not done yet: “One door closes another door opens. I promise you that!” #Giants”

More from Odell Beckham Jr. to me who's not done yet:"One door closes another door opens. I promise you that!" #Giants https://t.co/3FYq0HrXpo pic.twitter.com/0LGDSOvdhS — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 29, 2026

Prior to the regular season opener, Beckham Jr. acknowledged that he was no longer the same player that he was during the prime of his career. The wide receiver said, “It’s just truly a blessing. It’s a testament to God and His plan for me, and just being able to stay faithful through hard times. I got to learn so much about myself and who I am, you know what I mean, and this is about to show who I am, not who I was.”

Despite this, his comments to Josina Anderson express confidence that he can still contribute to an NFL team. However, that will not be with the New York Giants.

He will finish his second Giants tenure with no receptions on one target in three games played.

Coaches’ Comments on Beckham Jr.

Perhaps the timing of Beckham Jr.’s release is somewhat surprising considering New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy had spoken highly of the wide receiver entering Week 3. Nagy said, “He does a lot of good things well, we’re trying to probably slowly package him in some things offensively. It’s not that he’s just a backup, there’s some times that whatever it is personnel-wise that we have it on the gameplan, we just didn’t get to it or ‘hey you gotta be ready.’ One injury away from being in all the time, and he knows that. He understands that. And I think probably just for us to be able to him know that, staying in your book and in the packages we have for you, get in there and go do your thing.”

Additionally, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh stated that the team wanted to get the wide receiver more involved in Week 3. Harbaugh said of expanding Beckham’s role prior to the Titans game, “I would think Sunday would be great. I would be all for it for Sunday. That would be the perfect time in my mind. So, I hope that happens this Sunday.”