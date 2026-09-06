Giants Sign Son of NFL All-Pro to $22 Million Contract Extension

The New York Giants made a flurry of contract moves on Sunday, starting things off with a new extension for backup quarterback Jameis Winston, then signing offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. to a new deal.

“Guard Jon Runyan and the Giants reached agreement today on a two-year, $22 million extension that includes $21.5 million guaranteed,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“The Giants and OL Jon Runyan have agreed on a 2-year, $22M contract extension that includes $21.5M in guaranteed money,” Giants reporter Doug Rush wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Runyan has been the Giants starting left guard since the 2024 season and was coming up to the final year on the 3-year, $30M deal he signed back in March of 2024. With a week to go until the start of the 2026 season for the Giants, Runyan earns himself an extension with a bit of a pay upgrade.”

Runyan, 29, is the son of former NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jon Runyan, who served 4 years as the U.S. representative for New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District from 2011 to 2015.

Jon Runyan Jr. Spent 4 Seasons With Packers

Runyan, 6-foot-4 and 307 pounds, was a 2-time All-Big Ten selection at Michigan before landing with the Green Bay Packers in the 6th round (No. 192 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He became a full-time starter in his 2nd season in 2021. He started 50 out of 51 possible regular-season games over the next 3 seasons and signed a 3-year, $30 million free-agent contract with the Giants before the 2024 season.

It’s more of an indication of how desperate the Giants are to secure any sort of continuity on the offensive line than Runyan’s talent. In 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, he was objectively bad — his 53.0 overall grade put him 67th out of 81 eligible players at his position.

2-for-1 Contract Day With Winston, Runyan

Runyan’s deal followed the Giants signing Winston to a 2-year, $13 million contract extension — keeping him among the NFL’s highest-paid backup quarterbacks.

“Breaking: The Giants and QB Jameis Winston have agreed to a 2-year, $13M extension, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Winston has become invaluable to the Giants’ QB room as a leader, a key part of Jaxson Dart’s development, and someone the organization views as the best backup QB in football.”

“The Giants and backup QB Jameis Winston have agreed to a 2-year, $13M extension,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Winston has been integral for the Giants in helping Jaxson Dart. With him entering the final year of his contract, he gets extended.”