U.S. Olympic Gold Medallist Wants Giants Contract

N

ot content with conquering the Olympics, Rai Benjamin wants a contract with the New York Giants, even if it’s just “for one day.” The three-time Gold winner, who medalled at the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, even knows what side of the ball he’d play on for Big Blue.

Benjamin, a Giants fan, told NFL on ESPN, “I just want to sign a contract for one day. That’s it, one day. I don’t need anything else.” When asked where he would line up, Benjamin quickly replied, “I’ll play on offense, come on. That’s like easy.”

Finally, Benjamin called on the Giants, “If you guys need me, just let me know. I’m telling you right now, just let me know. I got some cleats in my closet at home.”

Benjamin wants to help his favorite team because he believes “it’s gonna be a long season.” He called on fellow fans to “stay the road, guys.”

The 27-year-old’s come and get me plea may have been made in jest or as a semi-serious suggestion at the most. Yet, there’s a precedent for Olympians successfully transitioning to the NFL, particularly on offense.

Claiming gold in the 400-meter Hurdles means Benjamin would be an exciting fit for the new speed-based and more vertical Giants’ passing attack.

There’s Hall of Fame Precedent for Rai Benjamin Experiment

The Giants need look no further than NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys for how handsomely gambling on Olympic talent can pay off in Pro Football. It worked for ‘Bullet’ Bob Hayes, a two-time Gold medallist at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, who became an All-Pro wide receiver in Dallas.

Hayes’ track speed redefined how defenses tried to deal with the deep passing game. Expecting Benjamin to have the same impact would be more than a reach for the Giants, but why not take a punt and hope for the best?

Even if the Giants couldn’t help Benjamin become the next great receiver, he’d have value in other ways. As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan put it, “returning some kickoffs or maybe taking an end-round.”

Of course this is just a what if?, but it makes for exciting speculation.

The athletic prowess of an Olympian and World Champion hurdler could be put to good use in the right offense. Head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants are in the process of building such an offense.

Giants Ready to Unleash Speed Through the Air

Pushing the ball vertically should define the Giants’ offense this year. Weapons are all in place, thanks to rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, second-year burner Jalin Hyatt and veteran speedster Darius Slayton.

The presence of this swift trio prompted the following question from Dan Duggan of The Athletic, “How can this not be a downfield-oriented attack with Nabers, Slayton and Hyatt?”

Of course there needs to be a balance. But Jones ranked 28th, 30th and 32nd in attempts 20+ yards in the air from 2020-22. He would have been as low if he had enough attempts to qualify last season. The balance would be getting to him to a league average rate on pulling the… https://t.co/yoD2bdSHKK — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 23, 2024

It seems obvious, and Daboll has been putting the theory into practice so far during preseason. More aptly, quarterback Daniel Jones has been chucking it up, something he did for fun against the Houston Texans in Week 2.

The embattled signal-caller “racked up a whopping four passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield in just one half of football last Saturday – a mark that he’s matched in just two of 22 regular season starts over the past two years,” according to Fantasy Life’s Ian Hartitz.

Something similar has been noticed by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. He revealed “he (Jones) and Brian Daboll have worked on Jones becoming more aggressive getting the ball down the field.”

The Giants have a clear emphasis for attacking defenses this season. It’s a risky way to travel, but this scheme won’t be dull.

Having Benjamin run a few routes would boost the entertainment value.