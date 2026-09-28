Giants Part Ways With QB Following JJ McCarthy Trade

The New York Giants made a big move on Monday morning to bring in extra help at quarterback by trading with the Minnesota Vikings for former 1-stournd pick JJ McCarthy.

They quickly made another move to free up roster space.

“Meanwhile, the Giants will be waiving QB Jake Haener after signing him to the active roster the other day,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “He’ll head back to the practice squad after clearing waivers, an indication he’s still in line to be their third-string guy and no other QB to be added as of now.”

“No other QB to be added by Giants as of now,” New York Daily News NFL reporter Pat Leonard wrote on his official X account on Monday. “So your new QB room is Jameis Winston, J.J. McCarthy, Jake Haener (back to practice squad, eligible to be elevated again to backup Winston vs Arizona if needed).

Giants Trade for JJ McCarthy Grabbed Headlines

The Giants’ trade of a 5th-round pick to the Vikings on Monday for McCarthy created a buzz through the NFL.

“Trade! The Vikings are sending QB J.J. McCarthy to the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “With Jaxson Dart out for the regular season, New York adds another young QB, while Minnesota gains flexibility and McCarthy gets a fresh start … By trading J.J. McCarthy now, the Vikings save over $4.6M in cash and cap space and get an unconditional fifth-round pick in the next draft that, depending how the Giants finish, could end up being a top-150 selection. Meanwhile, New York adds another former first-round pick QB.”

“Trade: Vikings are sending J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Vikings Use 2024 1st-Round Pick on JJ McCarthy

McCarthy was 1 of the 6 quarterbacks taken in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft — matching the record number of quarterbacks taken in the 1st round of the 1983 NFL Draft.

The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick on McCarthy after he led Michigan to an unbeaten season and the College Football Playoff National Championship, playing for former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh — the brother of current Giants head coach John Harbaugh.

“The Giants had a chance to take JJ McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft but selected Malik Nabers at No. 6,” Schefter wrote on X. Two years later, McCarthy lands in New York, joining Jameis Winston in the Giants’ QB room.

“With 10 starts under his belt and still only 23 years old, JJ McCarthy is an intriguing option for the Giants,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “Some immediate help and some upside, as well.”

Vikings: One Bad QB Decision for the Ages

Minnesota went 14-3 in 2024 with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback in 2024, and instead of bringing him back, they let him leave in free agency, where he signed a 3-year, $100 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks and led them to a Super Bowl win in his 1st season.

In their place, the Vikings decided to ride with 2024 1st-round pick (No. 10 overall) J.J. McCarthy, who couldn’t stay healthy and looked like 1 of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks when he was on the field.

The Vikings moved quickly to replace McCarthy this offseason, signing former Arizona Cardinals quarterback and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray to be their starter.