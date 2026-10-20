Giants Cut 6-foot-5, 285-Pound Former 2nd-Round Pick

The New York Giants haven’t taken kindly to two consecutive weeks without a win — a tie against the Washington Commanders and a loss to the New Orleans Saints — and the recent roster moves reflect as much.

“Source: The Giants are cutting edge Jihad Ward, who had one tackle in two games with the team,” SNYtv’s Connor J. Hughes wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning. “The Giants signed Ward off the Vikings practice squad earlier this month.”

Ward, 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, was a 2nd-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2016 NFL Draft.

“The Giants have released LB Jihad Ward, sources say,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “He was signed off the Vikings’ practice squad late last month. Appeared in two games, logging 41 snaps.”

“Giants are releasing OLB/DL Jihad Ward, per sources,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on X. “He’s had a couple rough games in a row, Giants were hoping to recapture Ward’s performance with Dennard Wilson last year, fill Chauncey Golston’s 5-tech spot. Signed off Vikings PSQ.”

“Jihad Ward struggled Sunday vs Saints,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on X. “Recently signed off Vikings p-squad.”

Jihad Ward on Second Stint With Giants

Ward had a career-high 5.0 sacks with the Giants in 2023.

“Reunion: The Giants are signing edge Jihad Ward off the Vikings practice squad, per source,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on September 30. “Ward played for NYG in 2022 and ‘23. Reinforcements after Brian Burns’ injury.”

Ward lasted only 2 seasons with the Raiders but has since spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, the Giants in 2022 and 2023, the Tennessee Titans, and the Vikings in 2 stints.

In 10 seasons, Ward has 199 tackles, 24 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, and 12 pass deflections. He also has approximately $14.6 million in career earnings.

Devastating Blow to Defense With Burns’ Injury

Losing edge rusher Brian Burns to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 left the Giants without one of the NFL’s handful of elite edge rushers. He’s coming off a career-high 18.5 sacks and his 1st NFL All-Pro selection in 2025.

“Giants standout pass rusher Brian Burns is believed to have torn his ACL during Sunday’s win over the Titans,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on September 28. “Burns entered Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, then hurt his knee.”

Burns is also one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL — he’s playing on a 5-year, $141 million contract.