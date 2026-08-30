New York Giants Part Ways With Ex-Starter & 2024 Draft Pick

The New York Giants had the NFL’s worst inside linebackers in 2025 — which means they’re not super keen to have any of those players on the roster in 2026.

With NFL teams required to turn in their 53-man rosters on Sunday by 6 p.m. EST, they gave 1 of them his walking papers.

“The Giants are waiving linebacker Darius Muasau,” CBS Sports NFL reporter Matt Zenitz wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Former 2024 sixth-round draft pick who was a starter for the Giants last season. Made seven starts as a rookie in 2024 … The 25-year-old Muasau posted 106 tackles the last two seasons with the Giants, including 51 in 12 games last year.”

“Giants are waiving LB Darius Muasau, per source,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account. “Would expect he has a good chance of landing in Arizona with STC Michael Ghobrial.”

“Not a surprise,” New York Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote on her official X account. “The numbers were stacked against Muasau, who lost even further ground when the Giants drafted Jack Kelly. Don’t be shocked if Muasau lands in Arizona where Micahel Ghobrial, his STC with the Giants and with whom he has college connections from their time together at Hawaii, puts in a word for him.”

Giants Opened & Closed 2026 Draft With Linebackers

Muasau probably realized the clock was ticking when the Giants used their very 1st and very last pick of the 2026 NFL Draft on inside linebackers.

The Giants took what seems like a generational talent in the 1st round with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound playmaking machine.

“The day and the practice was pretty much owned by a rookie, Arvell Reese,” SportsNet New York’s Connor Hughes said on Monday after the Giants went full pads for the 1st time. “I thought it was his most complete day so far … he blew up Cam Skattebo on a 3rd-and-2 and beat Andrew Thomas for a sack … Arvell Reese, the Giants rookie, starting to flash here at training camp.”

Kelly May Have Really Bumped Muasau Off Roster

While Reese was never really in the same conversations with Muasau, it’s a deft point by Traina that it was Kelly, 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, who was the real nail in the coffin when he was selected out of BYU in the 6th round (No. 193 overall).

“The Giants see Kelly as a versatile player who can play off-ball linebacker and edge,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote in April. “Scouts Inc. called him a ‘thickly built linebacker’ who had 10 sacks this past season at BYU. The Giants also see special teams value in Kelly’s game, which is where he could make an immediate impact. Kelly was the seventh and final pick of Harbaugh’s first draft class with the Giants, which fit the mold of what he’s been trying to accomplish — becoming bigger and more physical.”