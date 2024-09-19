Sports Personality Reveals If She’s Dating Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones

Sports personality and host Kay Adams has been at the center of rumors that she’s dating New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The buzz started when in August and started stuttering, which led to speculation that perhaps the two were and item. She fueled that speculation by at the start of the NFL season.

But, if you were hoping to a see an Adams and Johnson happily ever after, you’re out of luck. On the September 19 episode of “The 25/10 Show,” Adams, 38, admitted that she and Jones are not an item.

Kay Adams: ‘I’m Not Dating Daniel Jones’

Adams is a former NFL Network host and now runs her own podcast, “Up & Adams with Kay Adams.” On Thursday, September 19, she appeared as a guest on the “The 25/10 Show” with former Philadelphia Eagles players LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson.

McCoy and Jackson got personal and mentioned her “relationship” with the New York Giants quarterback. The former NFL stars wanted to set the record straight, so they flat-out asked Adams if she was dating Jones.

“I’m not dating Daniel Jones — breaking, breaking news — I’ve met him all of two times, wish him the best,” she said. “I’m pretty sure he has a girlfriend.”

After Adams gave her answer, McCoy said, “We can say this today on ’25/10 Show,’ she cleared the air, they are not dating, right, plus, you know you like the winning quarterbacks.” That’s a bit harsh, McCoy.

Eli Manning on Daniel Jones: ‘Let It Rip’

The Giants and Jones are 0-2 for the season, and in the wake of those losses, Jones is getting some advice from Eli Manning. The star former quarterback was interviewed by Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana on behalf of King’s Hawaiian.

“Look at your mechanics, trust the system, get back there and let it rip,” Manning said. “In this league, you can’t be scared about making mistakes. They may happen. There will be certain scenarios when things are not clean, don’t throw it. But if you got someone open on your first read, you’ve got to let it rip.”

Speaking to media on September 18, Jones was asked if he believes he’s improved from Week 1 to Week 2.

he said. “Still some areas to to improve on and work on, but overall, I thought I did better.”

When asked about the team’s 0-2 record, he said, “I think everyone realizes our record. I think everybody understands that, but no one’s discouraged or no one’s letting that affect our preparation and how hard we work going into the game. There’s a great energy and feel in the building still, and I think that that’s important and important to our preparation, important to our process and making sure we’re practicing well and preparing to play well. We know the record, but it’s a long season, and we’ve got a good football team.”

Looking at the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 22, Jones said to “expect us to respond well, play well, come out ready to go, and play a good game.”