Giants Get Positive Health News on Owner John Mara

Things might be turning around for the New York Giants on and off the field.

After dealing with serious health issues in 2025, Giants owner John Mara appears to be on the mend during training camp.

“Positive news from Giants camp: Owner John Mara was at practice most of the week and by all accounts, is feeling and doing well,” ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Mara announced a cancer diagnosis last year. Sporadically attended games and practices throughout the season as he underwent treatment.”

Specifically, Mara did not attend Giants road games in 2025.

If Mara is truly recovering and he’s able to be the front-facing owner for the Giants, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Mara, 71, is the grandson of Tim Mara, who founded the Giants in 1925, and inherited the team from his father, Wellington Mara, following his death in 2005.

Mara was most recently seen on HBO’s offseason version of “Hard Knocks” giving general manager Joe Schoen what now seems like some pretty ominous advice.

“I’d have a tough time sleeping if Saquon (Barkley) goes to Philadelphia,” Mara tells Schoen shortly before Barkley signed a 3-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles in March 2024 — then led them to a Super Bowl win in his 1st season.

Massive Scandal Over Giants Ownership

Even looming larger than Mara’s health issues, the news over Giants ownership has been plagued by scandal over the last year thanks to the Tisch family, who bought a 50 percent stake of the Giants from Timothy J. Mara in 1991 for a reported $80 million.

The Giants are estimated to be worth somewhere around $10 billion to $11 billion in 2026.

The problem with the Tisch family is that the current owner of that 50 percent stake, Academy Award-winning producer Steve Tisch, saw his name pop up in The Epstein Files in January — the more than 3 million documents released by the government connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

From ESPN on January 30: “Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein connected New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch with numerous women, according to scores of emails among the more than 3 million documents released by the Justice Department on Friday. Tisch’s name appears at least 440 times among the documents released. The emails … range from the mundane — “Jeffery says Steve Tisch might come over around 7-7:30 tonight. Snacks for everyone!” — to the profane. In one email, Epstein asks: “did you contact the great ass fake (breasts).”

Tisch, 76, has produced films since the 1970s, including some of the most beloved films of all time, including Forrest Gump and Risky Business.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” Tisch said in a prepared statement. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

Solution to Ownership Problems: Transfer Power

The solution to the problem for the Giants — and Mara — seems to be Steve Tisch giving up any control he has over the team, but not his stake in the team.

In March, Steve Tisch announced he was moving his ownership of the team into a trust for his children rather than sell the team under pressure from fellow NFL owners over his ties to Epstein.

“New York Giants co-owners Steve, Laurie and Jonathan Tisch are requesting to transfer their stakes in the team to their children’s trusts, according to an NFL memo obtained by ESPN,” ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Ranaan wrote on March 11. “The move is subject to approval by the league’s finance committee, the memo shows. If approved, Steve, Laurie and Jonathan Tisch would ‘no longer own any interest’ in the Giants, the memo states.”