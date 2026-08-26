Giants Drop Potential Hint About Odell Beckham Jr.’s Future

The New York Giants are hoping to turn the franchise around under new head coach John Harbaugh. After years of not being a playoff contender, the team appears to be headed in the right direction.

One of the more interesting storylines surrounding the team this offseason has been the move to reunite with veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Some years back, Beckham was one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the NFL. He was originally drafted by the Giants with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 draft and quickly became a superstar in New York.

Beckham has been working hard to make the final 53-man roster. His roster status has been uncertain, but Harbaugh has consistently had good things to say about him.

With that being said, a new hint may have been dropped about Beckham’s future with the Giants.

John Harbaugh May Have Hinted at Odell Beckham Jr.’s Future With Giants

Following the injury to fellow wide receiver Calvin Austin III, Beckham’s roster chances jumped. Couple that with new comments from the New York head coach and things look even better.

As shared by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Harbaugh once again had positive things to say about Beckham.

“I think Odell’s had a good camp,” Harbaugh said.

“I would say his best week of camp has come this week. He’s looked good and made numerous plays. Just like you saw. Even [Wednesday, he] made numerous plays. So, he’s doing that.”

Those comments obviously don’t guarantee that Beckham will make the final roster, but they do hint at it. With a need for wide receivers after the Austin injury, the 33-year-old’s chances are looking good right now.

In the team’s first two preseason games, Beckham has caught four passes for 23 yards. He is currently expected to play in the preseason finale as well.

Can Odell Beckham Jr. Becoming an Impact Player for New York?

Even at this late stage of his career, Beckham could be a playmaker for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

No one should be expecting Beckham to be the star he once was. Those days are long past. But, he can still be a solid No. 3 or No. 4 option within an offense.

Back in the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens, Beckham played a solid role. He caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played.

If he can even play at that level, it would be a win for the Giants. For now, it sure sounds like New York fans are going to see Beckham make the final roster.

Things could change, but Harbaugh’s latest comments continue showing that he likes having the veteran wideout in town.