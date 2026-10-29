Giants Emerge as Potential Trade Suitor for Future Hall of Famer

The New York Giants, sitting alone atop the NFC East at 4-2-1, have been named as a potential trade suitor to watch for Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack.

FanSided’s Michael Haney was the one who suggested Mack as a potential target to watch.

With the Chargers remaining the NFL’s only winless team at 0-6, general manager Joe Schoen could find a low-cost opportunity to address a thinned-out edge room.

The Giants have positioned themselves as buyers at the Nov. 10 trade deadline after a strong start under first-year head coach John Harbaugh.

Their defense, coordinated by Dennard Wilson, has shown promise but carries clear vulnerabilities on the perimeter.

Edge Room Needs Reinforcement

Brian Burns, the team’s highest-paid defender, suffered a season-ending ACL tear early in the year, removing the unit’s most proven pass-rush presence. Kayvon Thibodeaux has logged a heavy snap share in Burns’ absence yet has recorded zero sacks through roughly six games while playing on a fifth-year option worth more than $14 million.

Thibodeaux has contributed in the run game at times, but his pass-rush production has lagged, making him a possible trade candidate himself.

Rookie Abdul Carter has stepped up with strong pressure rates and high marks from Pro Football Focus, yet the Giants remain limited when facing physical run schemes.

Haney noted that without Burns, the edge group lacks the consistent edge-setting needed for Wilson’s aggressive scheme.

Mack, a 13-year veteran, would represent an immediate upgrade over Thibodeaux in that specific area.

Veteran Presence Could Stabilize Front

Mack has recorded three sacks and 19 total tackles in six games this season for the Chargers while ranking among the league’s more reliable run defenders at the position. He entered 2026 with 116 career sacks and a long track record of setting the edge, a trait that distinguishes him from pure speed rushers such as Carter and Burns.

Haney wrote that Mack is stronger against the run than either of those players and would strengthen the Giants’ ability to contain outside runs. The analysis suggests Schoen should pursue the deal if the cost is only a fourth-round pick, preserving future draft capital while adding a proven veteran.

Mack is playing on a one-year contract, limiting long-term salary commitments for a contending Giants team. Adding him would allow the coaching staff to rotate Thibodeaux or move him if a favorable offer arrives.

The Giants’ defensive front has been among the more productive units in the league when healthy, but depth has become a clear concern after Burns’ injury and other attrition. A short-term addition like Mack could help maintain momentum as New York aims for a division title and a high playoff seed.

Haney’s piece frames the Chargers as likely sellers given their winless record, creating a window for the Giants to address needs without overpaying. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away, giving Schoen time to evaluate whether Mack fits both the scheme and the salary structure.

For a Giants team that has already exceeded above expectations, the addition of a veteran edge rusher could provide the stability needed for a deeper postseason run.