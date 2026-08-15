The New York Giants and first-year head coach John Harbaugh are focused on turning the franchise back into a serious playoff contender.

Over the last few years, the Giants have underperformed. Heading into the 2026 NFL season, they appear to have a roster in place to contend now and continue improving into the future.

Led by young second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, the offense is loaded with more potential than it has had in some years. Defensively, New York has a talented unit, but there are still some question marks that need to be answered.

With preseason action underway across the NFL, the Giants will have some tough roster decisions to make in the near future. One position to keep a close eye on is at wide receiver.

A surprising potential roster cut has been suggested by one reporter.

Giants Predicted to Potentially Make Surprising $12 Million Decision

When looking at players who are currently fighting for their jobs, Giants Roundtable’s Matthew Schmidt has suggested that wide receiver Darius Slayton could be in trouble.

“Many had Slayton tabbed as New York’s No. 2 receiver behind Malik Nabers going into training camp, but it’s clear that rookie Malachi Fields is coming for that spot. Free-agent signing Darnell Mooney could state his case, as well,” Schmidt wrote.

“Should Slayton fall out of a starting job (which is a distinct possibility), he may find himself as the Giants’ No. 4 or 5 receiver this year, which would almost certainly lead to the former fifth-round pick being cut after 2026.”

Schmidt stopped just short of actually predicting that Slayton is a cut candidate. He could also become an intriguing trade candidate if New York decides to move on from him.

Slayton is a name worth keeping an eye on as final roster decisions arrive.

A Look at Darius Slayton’s Career in New York

Originally drafted by the Giants with the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Slayton has never quite reached the potential he came into the league with.

Throughout his seven-year NFL career thus far, Slayton has played in 106 total games. He has caught 296 passes for 4,435 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Back in March of 2025, New York gave Slayton a three-year, $36 million contract extension. Many felt that he was primed for a breakout season in 2025. That didn’t happen.

Last season, the 29-year-old wide receiver played in 14 games and caught 37 passes for 538 yards and a touchdown.

Unless Slayton can make some noise during training camp and preseason action, his future is a bit murky with the Giants. They will likely keep him around for the 2026 season, but that is far from being a guarantee at this point in time.