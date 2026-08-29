Giants Pushed to Pursue Trade for 6-foot-6, 326-Pound DT

For all of the talent the New York Giants have at edge rusher, it’s going to be hard for those guys to get to the quarterback if the middle of the defense is Swiss cheese.

The Giants made sure that was a real possibility by trading away 1 of the NFL’s best defensive tackles, Dexter Lawrence, and injuries took care of the rest when 17-game starter Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles tendon during offseason work.

USA Today Giants reporter Art Stapleton believes the Giants now need to make a trade to shore up the interior of the defensive line, with 6-foot-6, 326-pound Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter as the prime candidate.

“I don’t think the Giants can solely rely on the waiver wire to get a DT to contribute and make a difference,” Stapleton wrote on his official X account Saturday morning. “Might need more than one, too. I would seriously make an offer to Chicago for Gervon Dexter, although he reportedly suffered a hamstring injury this week.”

NFL Insider Sparks Gervon Dexter Trade Rumors

Trade rumors for Dexter went into overdrive on August 25 when NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that the Bears were entertaining offers.

“Sources: The Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team,” Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Dexter, still just 24 years old, started all 17 games last season and has 13.5 career sacks and 42 QB hits. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract.”

Dexter was a 2nd-round pick (No. 53 overall) out of the University of Florida in the 2023 NFL Draft — a pick acquired when the Bears traded NFL All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. Dexter is headed into the final season of his 4-year, $6.72 million rookie contract — the total value of which is likely less than half of what he’ll make on his next contract.

For the Giants, Dexter might just be a 1-year rental, but it would be worth it — especially if they can figure out a way to become playoff contenders in head coach John Harbaugh’s 1st season, which is still a long shot.

DT Darius Alexander Could Be Breakout Star

While the Giants hope 2nd-year defensive tackle Darius Alexander could be a breakout star, that doesn’t strike the fact that the Giants had the NFL’s worst run defense in 2025 — and that was with Lawrence on the roster.

Still, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks put Alexander on his “All-Breakout Team” headed into 2026.

Alexander, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, flashed his potential as a rookie last season.

In 16 games with 2 starts, Alexander had 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 4 TFL, 6 QB hits and 1 pass deflection. The Giants selected Alexander in the 3rd round (No. 65 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft after he was a 2-time All-MAC selection.

“New York’s trade of decorated defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati creates a huge opportunity for Alexander to flex his muscles as a disruptive force between the tackles,” Brooks wrote. “The 2025 third-round pick not only has a clear path to a starting role, but Roy Robertson-Harris’ season-ending injury will lead to more playmaking opportunities for the youngster on a sack-obsessed front line. After notching three sacks and three tackles for loss over his final six games in 2025, the 6-4, 310-pounder is primed for a breakout season as a key piece of the Giants’ rejiggered defensive puzzle.”