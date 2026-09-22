Jaxson Dart Injury Update: Giants QB Goes Down Against Rams

The New York Giants received a shock to the system on the 1st drive of Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams when quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a knee injury — the worst-case scenario for the Giants and their young star.

Dart was able to get up and limp off the field to undergo tests. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston came in to replace Dart.

“Jaxson Dart was able to limp to the medical tent,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account.

“Other angle they showed after the break showed contact on the outside of the knee which puts stress on the MCL,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Jameis Winston getting loose as the Rams punt.”

“Scary start to MNF,” Dr. David Chao wrote on his official X account. “Never good when QB clutches lead leg. Good news is doubt ACL tear. Worry for MCL sprain. Will be limited in mobility and need a brace to try.”

“Jaxson Dart is out of the medical tent and is walking slowly to the locker room,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account. “There was a cart waiting at the tent, but Dart is walking on his own.”

“Just to make it official, the return for Dart is questionable,” MNF play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said shortly after Dart went to the locker room.

Rash of Injuries for Young Star NFL QBs

Dart was the latest young, star NFL quarterback — and former 1st-round pick — to go down with an injury in Week 2.

Chicago Bears quarterback and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams left a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring injury and is being considered week-to-week.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2024 No. 2 overall pick, suffered a gruesome dislocated elbow in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys — the same injury that cost him 4 games in the 2025 regular season.

Preseason Injury Scare for Giants QB Jaxson Dart

Dart had an injury scare in the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings after he got absolutely destroyed on a sack by Minnesota Vikings safety Jay Ward in the 1st quarter.

Ward, with about a 10-yard head start on a blitz, put Dart on the turf at MetLife Stadium, and the 2025 1st-round pick stayed there, writhing in pain, until he was taken to the medical tent and evaluated.

“Alert: Giants QB Jaxson Dart headed to the blue medical tent after getting laid out by Vikings S Jay Ward on this sack,” NFL reporter Josina Anderson wrote on her official X account on August 15.

Dart returned on that drive to throw a touchdown pass to rookie Malachi Fields.