New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s Surgery Details Revealed

Questions will persist about New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s ability to stay healthy over the next year after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. What people won’t question — Dart’s toughness.

Dart showed his focus is 100 percent in the right place when news emerged Friday morning that he was already undergoing surgery to have his knee fixed.

It’s a speedy timeline similar to what happened after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL in Week 15 of the 2025 regular season and was able to return for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

“Jaxson Dart’s knee surgery will be today, per sources,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “The belief is it will be a meniscus and MCL repair. Dart was injured in Monday night’s 28-6 loss to the Rams. Coach John Harbaugh said Dart will be out for the regular season.”

“Giants QB Jaxson Dart will undergo knee surgery today, per sources,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Friday morning. “The surgery will be a full repair of his meniscus. He also has damage to his MCL and PCL, so those will be addressed if necessary, but the meniscus is the primary issue. The timeline for recovery is expected to be four-to-six months. John Harbaugh didn’t rule out the possibility of returning for the playoffs, if the Giants make it. The surgery is taking place at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.”

Jaxson Dart Hurt in Primetime NFL Showdown

Dart went down early in the 1st quarter of a primetime NFL showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Initial reports about the injury, fueled by general manager Joe Schoen’s semi-reckless, non-medical opinion, were positive.

“QB Jaxson Dart (knee) ruled out for the remainder of the game,” Raanan wrote on his official X account. “GM Joe Schoen to ESPN broadcast: ‘He’s going to be OK.’”

“Giants QB Jaxson Dart is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL based on the initial exams, sources tell me,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “X-Rays were negative and the MRI is coming Tuesday. Dart is expected to miss some time, though in general, positive news.”

Within 24 hours, there was little positive to take from the situation.

Further testing revealed much more extensive damage to Dart’s knee than originally thought, and he was ruled out for the season.

Rash of Injuries for Young QBs in Week 2

Dart was the latest young, star NFL quarterback — and former 1st-round pick — to go down with an injury in Week 2.

Chicago Bears quarterback and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams left a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring injury and is considered week-to-week.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the 2024 No. 2 overall pick, suffered a gruesome dislocated elbow in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys — the same injury that cost him 4 games in the 2025 regular season.

According to Commanders GM Adam Peters, Daniels would not be placed on injured reserve but was officially ruled out for Week 3 against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks early in the week.