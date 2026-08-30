New York Giants Release 6-foot-7, 340-Pound Former No. 7 Overall Pick

The end of the road came for 1 of the most disappointing 1st-round picks in New York Giants history on Sunday as the team finally parted ways with offensive tackle and 2022 No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal.

“Giants have released OL Evan Neal, per source,” USA Today Giants reporter Evan Neal wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“The Giants are releasing 2022 first-round pick G Evan Neal, per source,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account. “Had a clean slate but spent most of summer with third-team.”

Neal, 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, really did have a unique opportunity to restart his career in 2026 with the Giants hiring a new head coach in John Harbaugh.

“Giants are releasing OL Evan Neal, the former No. 7 overall pick,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote.

Evan Neal on ‘Roster Bubble’ Before Training Camp

Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker put 2 well-known Giants on his Top 10 list of NFL players on the “Roster Bubble” in 2026: running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Neal.

Neal has only played 16 games over the last 3 seasons — including missing the entire 2025 season — and was replaced in the starting lineup by 2026 1st-round pick (No. 10 overall) Francis Mauigoa at right guard.

The Giants moved Neal from tackle to guard before the 2025 season.

“The seventh overall pick in 2022, Neal has failed to live up to expectations during his time with the Giants,” Locker wrote. “Neal has compiled a below-average 48.3 overall PFF grade through four pro seasons, including a paltry 41.0 PFF pass-blocking mark. His stock took another tumble in 2025 after appearing on zero offensive snaps, partly due to a hamstring injury. While the Giants re-signed Neal this offseason, the team drafted Francis Mauigoa in the first round and signed Lucas Patrick. Patrick and veteran Aaron Stinnie have both shined in August, netting at least a 76.8 overall PFF grade. While trading away Josh Ezeudu could open a spot, New York’s veteran depth on the interior may spell the end of Neal’s unceremonious time with the franchise once and for all.”

Giants Turning to Youth Movement for Future

Mauigoa represents the Giants shaking off years of terrible personnel decisions and moving toward a new future.

Neal was a stark reminder of how bad things have gotten for the Giants, who have just 2 winning seasons in the last decade and are coming off a 3-14 record in 2023 and 4-13 record in 2024.

“And there goes Evan Neal — Giants finally part ways, even though there might’ve been an ounce of hope,” Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “I still think Giants will be looking for OL depth via waivers/free agents. End of an era, a really bad era.”