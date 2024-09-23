Rising Star QB Could Get a ‘Second Shot’ to Start with the Giants

New York Giants had a reason to celebrate on Sunday, September 22, as the team took down the Cleveland Browns on the road in a 21-15 victory. While it’s great to see the team break their two-game losing streak, there’s a lot of work to be done, and NFL expert and analyst Matt Holder of Bleacher Report has some ideas on which players the Giants could bring into the fold to improve their lines. In a September 23 feature about prioritizing every roster’s biggest weaknesses going into Week 4, Holder names an up-and-coming quarterback who he believes could strengthen the Giants’ roster.

Trade Pitch Sends Bucs’ Kyle Trask to the Giants

In the September 23 feature for Bleacher Report, Holder gives the Giants some credit for their win against the Browns, writing, “The New York Giants managed to get their first win of the season clinging to a 21-7 halftime lead over the Browns and winning by six.” He gives major props to rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who he writes is “encouraging” and “has put together back-to-back strong performances” with an impressive eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns.

Heading into Week 4, Holder names the Giants’ biggest weaknesses as quarterback, defensive tackle, cornerback, tight end and wide receiver.

In 2025 free agency, Holder says that a Giants trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could bring promising quarterback Kyle Trask to New York. The Buccaneers selected Trask in the second round, 64th overall, of the 2021 NFL draft.

“In what’s viewed as a make-or-break year, the season hasn’t been going well for Daniel Jones,” Holder noted. “While New York will likely look to draft a quarterback, signing someone like Trask in free agency to at least compete for the starting job wouldn’t be a bad idea.”

He added, “Just look at what the Vikings have done with Sam Darnold so far. Trask was battling to be the Buccaneers’ starter ahead of last season but got beat out by Baker Mayfield. At the time, that seemed like an indictment on the Florida product, but Mayfield has played pretty well since winning the job to give the argument that Trask deserves a second shot at being a starter some validity.”

Back in 2021, Bleacher Report’s scouting department said Trask “wins with timing and accuracy,” has “above-average arm strength” and is “able to stay balanced to deliver an accurate throw after moving in the pocket.”

Offensive Lineman Jonah Savaiinaea to the Giants?

In the same piece, Holder looks ahead to the 2025 NFL draft and suggests the Giants keep their eyes on offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea of Arizona.

“Greg Van Roten is only on a one-year deal and hasn’t been playing well this season, while Jermaine Eluemunor is only signed through 2025. Joe Schoen will likely be looking for some offensive linemen in the draft, and the Arizona product has some guard/tackle versatility that could pique Schoen’s interest,” he notes.

Bleacher Report offensive line scout Brandon Thorn added, “Savaiinaea’s ability to play both tackle spots this season in spurts and his ability to get to spots in pass protection from his primary home at right tackle has been impressive.”