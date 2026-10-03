Talented Giants Draft Pick Called Out for ‘Falling Short’ of Expectations

The New York Giants have a big opportunity at cornerback if someone wants to step up.

So far, safety Jevon Holland has been the breakout star. If one of the cornerbacks wants to follow that path, that would be great.

We’re all still waiting.

Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo thinks 1 player who isn’t taking advantage of the opportunity — but should be — is rookie cornerback Colton Hood, who landed on the list of NFL rookies “falling short” of expectations early in the season.

“The New York Giants are thinly stocked at cornerback,” Melo wrote. “That’s created a necessity for rookie cornerback Colton Hood to start immediately. That represents a challenge for young cornerbacks, and Hood is undergoing a baptism by fire. Hood has allowed 12 receptions on 15 targets for 137 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances, according to Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 80% of the passes they’ve thrown in Hood’s direction. Their passer rating? 144.3. The 37th overall selection hasn’t even recorded his first pass breakup.”

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‘Bully’ Colton Hood Became Plug-and-Play Starter

Hood, 6-foot and 193 pounds, had a wild 3 seasons of playing college football.

The McDonough, Georgia, native was originally committed to Michigan State but flipped to Auburn, where he played his freshman season in 2023.

He transferred to Colorado, where he played in 2024 under head coach Deion Sanders and opposite Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, then transferred again for his final season at Tennessee, where he earned All-SEC honors in 2025.

Hood impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, a 40.5-inch vertical leap, and a 10-foot-5 broad jump, convincing the Giants to take him in the 2nd round (No. 37 overall).

Colton Hood Originally Projected as 1st-Round Pick

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Hood projected as a 1st-round pick.

“Press-man bully with an ability to put his stamp on the first and last phases of the snap,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Hood plays with a disruptive punch and gets his hands on most releases, but shifty NFL wideouts could create issues for him … Hood needs to sharpen his instincts/technique, but he has the mentality and upside to become a CB2 in a press-heavy scheme.”

Hood is certainly getting paid like a 1st-round pick — he signed a 4-year, $12.8 million rookie contract.