Cam Skattebo Illness Update: Giants RB Sick on Sideline During Commanders Game

The hot start by New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo in Thursday night’s Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders was welcome after he missed a Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury.

What wasn’t welcome was the mess Skattebo made on the Giants sideline in the first half when he came off the field, sat down, and threw up everywhere.

NFL on Prime sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said Skattebo covered up his “mess” with a towel as trainers came over to check on him, and he was seen smiling afterward.

Skattebo had 61 yards from scrimmage in the first quarter and got sick after Giants kicker Dominic Zvada missed a 33-yard chip-shot field goal — the Giants trailed 3-0 early in the second quarter.

“Cam Skattebo threw up on the sidelines but is all smiles,” NFL reporter Tanner Phifer wrote on his official X account on Thursday night.

“Cam Skattebo threw up on the sidelines, then covered it up with a towel,” Underdog wrote on its official X account.

Skattebo returned to the game right after getting sick and scored a 1-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to give the Giants a 7-3 lead — followed by his signature backflip.

Severe Weather Impacts Game Before Kickoff

Steady and constant rain at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, all day leading up to kickoff put an extra spotlight on Skattebo as the Giants’ top option at running back.

Players on the field and fans in the stands were asked to shelter in place just over an hour before the start of the game when lightning strikes were spotted in the area but the game was still able to start on time.

“Clearing the field at Giants Stadium for bad weather,” NBC Sports’ JP Finlay wrote on his official X account on Thursday night.

“EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Everybody take cover,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X.

“Players are being instructed to vacate the field during early warmups due to severe weather in the area,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “Going to be interesting if the kickoff actually gets pushed back. Players have to get mandatory warmup time. Hearing the field will be cleared at least 30 mins but also seems like things are quite fluid.”

The first-place Giants are 5-2-1 while the Commanders are 2-5-1 — the teams played to a now-infamous 27-27 overtime tie in Week 5.

Skattebo Chasing Redemption Against Commanders

Skattebo’s career low point — so far — came in a 27-27 overtime time against the Commanders in Week 5.

Skattebo fumbled at the Commanders’ 23-yard line with just under 2 minutes left in overtime, killing the Giants’ chances of kicking a short, game-winning field goal.

After head coach John Harbaugh benched Skattebo in a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he bounced back with the best game of his career in a Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans with 124 yards and 1 touchdown on just 17 carries — a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.