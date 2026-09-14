Giants Made Under-the-Radar $5.8 Million Move Before Week 1: Report

The New York Giants have 1 of the NFL’s under-the-radar elite safeties in Jevon Holland — they made a move to get him a little extra cash and free up some salary cap space before Sunday’s 28-20 season-opening upset win over the Dallas Cowboys.

“Prior to Week 1, the NY Giants converted $11.6M of S Jevon Holland’s salary into signing bonus, creating $5.8M of 2026 cap space,” Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Holland is entering Year 2 of a 3-year, $45.3M contract, including $13.5M available this season.”

Holland Made Huge Interception vs. Cowboys

Holland was 1 of the Giants’ defensive standouts in the win over the Cowboys with an incredible, sliding interception of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott that set up a score for the Giants right before halftime.

“We’ve waited a LONG TIME for Jevon Holland to come up big and make a play like this, and he finally nabs an INT,” Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account. “Giants get the ball back with a chance to cash in before halftime, lets go!!!”

“JEVON HOLLAND PICKS OFF DAK PRESCOTT OMG WHAT A CATCH,” Pick 6 Packs wrote on its official X account.

“Dak Prescott tried to throw it away,” SNY’s Connor J. Hughes wrote on his official X account. “Tremendous range and play by Jevon Holland to pick it off. Came flying over and made the sliding INT. What a play. The Giants take over near midfield with 49 seconds left.”

Came to Giants After Starting Career With Dolphins

Holland was a 2nd-round pick (No. 26 overall) by the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft after starring at the University of Oregon but not even playing the 2020 season after opting out because of the pandemic.

Holland sealed his draft status by running the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at Oregon’s Pro Day.

The Dolphins made Holland a Day 1 starter, and he stuck there for his 1st 4 seasons. Holland signed a 3-year, $45.3 million free-agent contract with the Giants before the 2025 season.

In his 1st season with the Giants, Holland made 14 starts but missed 3 games due to knee issues and finished with 63 tackles, 5 pass deflections and 1 interception.