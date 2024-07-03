Giants Scouting Report Denied Dexter Lawrence the Perfect Partner

The New York Giants had the chance to create the most fearsome defensive tackle tandem in the NFL, but the scouting department dropped the ball, despite an endorsement from All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II. That’s what was revealed on an episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks on Max, when one scout didn’t back Lawrence’s recommendation to sign Christian Wilkins in free agency this year.

Lawrence and Wilkins played together at Clemson for three years, but the Giants weren’t convinced the latter could be a “difference-maker.” The phrase was dropped during a meeting between Giants’ Director of Pro Scouting Chris Rossetti, general manager Joe Schoen and assistant GM Brandon Brown.

Highlights of the exchange were relayed by Raiders Wire writer Levi Damien, during which Rossetti proclaimed, “This is Dexter’s best friend. I don’t think he’s a difference-making pass-rusher on third down, which is what we need opposite Dex, but a really good football player who will do well for himself.”

As one analyst pointed out, Rosetti’s assessment was a curious one based on statistics Wilkins produced during his final season with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. The Giants passing on Wilkins let the former AFC East standout join the Las Vegas Raiders instead.

It’s surely left the Giants wondering what might have been had they paired the dominant Lawrence with a highly disruptive player he knows well.

Christian Wilkins Defied Giants’ Scouting Report

Wilkins made a habit of doing what the Giants didn’t think he could do in 2023. Namely, creating heat on the pocket on football’s money down.

In fact, “30 of Wilkins’ 66 total pressures came on third down,” according to Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

If those numbers weren’t enough to defy the Giants’ curious assessment, Farrar also referenced data from Sports Info Solutions, revealing Wilkins generated 27 pressures from the inside. The tally was second only to the 30 pressures registered by Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets.

It’s difficult to think what the Giants missed in Wilkins’ game as a consistent pass-rusher from the interior. Especially since the 28-year-old sacked Daniel Jones on third down when the Dolphins beat the Giants 31-16 in Week 5, per Farrar.

Oh, God — it gets better. One of Wilkins' third-down sacks last season came against… the Giants. https://t.co/fxmrHJ1vkx pic.twitter.com/t6wEd8PYd7 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) July 3, 2024

The Giants had a different enough interpretation of Wilkins’ game tape and underlying stats to decline the chance to revive a partnership that worked well for Clemson in 2016, ’17 and ’18.

Instead, Schoen was content to pursue cheaper options next to the most disruptive player on Big Blue’s front seven. It’s a gamble sure to be a second-guessed all season now the backstory about not signing Wilkins is public knowledge.

Yet, the Giants might have good reasons for ignoring Lawrence’s request. Reasons other than Wilkins never recording more than 4.5 sacks in a season before a career-high nine in 2023.

Dexter Lawrence Decision Could Make Sense

The Giants weren’t short of space under the salary cap entering free agency, but there were other needs beyond handing Wilkins the $110-million contract he got from the Raiders. Those needs included bolstering a woeful offensive line, something Schoen achieved by paying big bucks to guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor.

More money went to secure the contract of Brian Burns after the Giants engineered a trade with the Carolina Panthers for the marquee edge-rusher. Burns got $141 million over five years from the Giants, including $15.5 million for 2024, according to Spotrac.com.

Deals like those left Schoen needing to search for bargains on the veteran market. Veteran D-tackle Jordan Phillips was one of those bargains.

The 31-year-old has logged eight sacks across the last three seasons. One of his three quarterback takedowns last season came on third down against the Jets in Week 1.

Phillips knows how to rush the passer, but he’s not as dynamic as Wilkins. Passing on the latter might have been cost-effective, but it’s left the Giants lacking elite talent up front beyond Lawrence.