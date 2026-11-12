Giants-Commanders Severe Weather Update: Players, Fans Asked to Shelter in Place

Players for the Washington Commanders and New York Giants were forced off the field at MetLife Stadium due to severe weather as fans in the lower bowl of the stadium were also asked to exit just over an hour before kickoff of Thursday night’s NFC East showdown.

“There is a shelter in place here at the stadium thanks to severe weather in the area,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m ET on Prime Video. NFL on Prime’s Charissa Thompson reported before the game that lightning strikes in the ar

“Clearing the field at Giants Stadium for bad weather,” NBC Sports’ JP Finlay wrote on his official X account on Thursday night.

“EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Everybody take cover,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X.

“Players are being instructed to vacate the field during early warmups due to severe weather in the area,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “Going to be interesting if the kickoff actually gets pushed back. Players have to get mandatory warmup time. Hearing the field will be cleared at least 30 mins but also seems like things are quite fluid.”

The first-place Giants are 5-2-1 while the Commanders are 2-5-1 — the teams played to a now-infamous 27-27 overtime tie in Week 5.

Constant, Heavy Rain Headed Before Kickoff

Constant, heavy rain hit MetLife Stadium before kickoff.

“Might be a big run night for TNF with rain in the forecast at MetLife Stadium,” Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“There’s a 68% chance of rain, so wet conditions might play a role in tonight’s game,” Sports Handicapper Bob Balfe wrote on X. “Keep an eye on ball security, receiver footing, and how quarterbacks handle the ball. Wind: Steady winds around 9 MPH shouldn’t cause big issues, but gusts up to 20 MPH could sometimes impact long passes and the kicking game. Game Impact: If it rains during the game, the field could get slippery, so holding onto the football will be even more important.”

“Some fun facts: The Commanders are winless on the road this season,” Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote on X. “The Giants are 3-0 in home games played in the rain.”

Giants Could Benefit From Running Ball

The Giants will get leading rusher Cam Skattebo back against the Commanders after he missed their Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury.

Skattebo’s career low point — so far — came in the tie against the Commanders.

Skattebo fumbled at the Commanders’ 23-yard line with just under 2 minutes left in overtime, killing the Giants’ chances of kicking a short, game-winning field goal.

After head coach John Harbaugh benched Skattebo in a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he bounced back with the best game of his career in a Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans with 124 yards and 1 touchdown on just 17 carries — a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.

Skattebo leads the Giants with 418 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in seven games.