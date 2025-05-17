Abdul Carter Tipped to End 44-Year Giants Drought by Ex-NFL Sacks Leader

The New York Giants used the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select Abdul Carter, hoping he’ll become their most dominant edge-rusher since Lawrence Taylor. It’s a lofty expectation, but a former NFL sacks leader thinks Carter can match LT’s success as a rookie.

Shawne Merriman led the league with 17 sacks in 2006, one year after being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Merriman knows a dominant edge-rusher when he sees one, and he’s predicting Carter will make a similar immediate impact.

Speaking on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Merriman revealed “I believe Abdul Carter is going to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year…” Just what he can do on the field right now, you can put him on there and he can learn everything else. A guy that is that explosive, you can put him on the field and he’s going to make plays regardless. I just like this kid’s mentality.”

"He will be the Defensive Rookie of the Year."@shawnemerriman believes that @1NCRDB1 will have a fantastic rookie season for the @Giants 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCopsVHewa — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 13, 2025

If Merriman’s right, Carter will end a 44-year drought for Big Blue. As Giants.com Digital Media Coordinator Matt Citak pointed out, “the Giants have only had one player be named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year since the award’s inception in 1967. That was in 1981, of course, when Lawrence Taylor not only took home the award for the league’s top defensive rookie, but was also selected as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pro after recording 9.5 sacks.”

Carter has already found himself linked to Taylor for the wrong reasons, a jersey number saga that went nowhere, but this is a different comparison the Giants would welcome.

Abdul Carter Has the Tools to Make History

Carter’s chances of ending a streak of unwanted history for the Giants rest on his raw athletic talent and natural versatility. The first of those traits is housed in an impressive 6-foot-3, 259-pound frame.

His coveted blend of size and speed showed up during the Giants rookie minicamp, per the New York Post’s Brandon London.

Carter can be a physical mismatch no matter when he lines up on game-day. The Giants will want the 21-year-old to feast off the edge, but Carter could be even more effective whenever he shifts inside.

His ability to blitz the interior from an off-the-ball linebacker alignment can wreck any gameplan for an offense. It’s also why Carter merits comparison with Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons, according to Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports.

Parsons is an excellent benchmark for Carter, but the Giants’ No. 1 pick can aim higher by continuing his pursuit of Taylor’s legacy. Unfortunately, that pursuit has already hit a roadblock.

Giants Still Searching for Another LT

Finding a player comparable to Taylor has proved elusive for the Giants. His legacy as arguably the greatest in franchise history is secured, one reason why LT wouldn’t let Carter wear the famous No. 56 as a rookie.

Carter took the snub with good grace, while another former Giants Super Bowl winner saw the funny side. Taylor’s decision was about preserving a decorated career that began with being named DROY and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

His 9.5 sacks, preternatural speed off the edge and sense of timing to always deliver in the clutch, helped Taylor instantly make the Giants contenders. It’s a tough act for Carter to follow, but if he meets expectations, the present day Giants could enjoy another swift turnaround.