Giants Sign Super Bowl Champion CB & Waive Fan Favorite WR

The New York Giants made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday, including parting ways with a fan-favorite wide receiver from last preseason.

According to Giants.com’s Dan Salomone, they signed cornerbacks D.J. James and David Long while waiving wide receiver Beaux Collins with an injury designation.

Starting defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris also was placed on season-ending injured reserve after tearing his Achilles tendon during offseason workouts.

Collins, 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, won fans over in 2025 with a couple of big plays in the preseason.

“Giants waived Beaux Collins with an injury designation,” Giants reporter Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Rough turn for Beaux.”

James, 6-foot and 181 pounds, was a 6th-round pick (No. 192 overall) by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2024 NFL Draft after earning All-SEC honors at Auburn in 2023.

The Seahawks waived James as part of their final roster cuts in 2024. The Giants are James’ 4th team in 3 seasons — he also played for the New England Patriots in 2024 and 2025 as well as a stint with the UFL’s Orlando Storm.

Long, 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 79 overall) by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He played his 1st 4 seasons with the Rams and was part of their Super Bowl-winning team following the 2021 season.

It’s the 2nd stint for Long with the Giants — he was part of their final roster cuts in 2024. He’s also played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

Beaux Collins Played Final Season at Notre Dame

Collins played the 1st 3 seasons of his college career at Clemson before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season in 2024, where he helped lead the Irish to a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

In 4 seasons, Collins had 132 receptions for 1,780 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 13.5 yards per reception.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted Collins would be a 7th-round pick or priority free agent.

“Inconsistent wideout with good size and play strength but a lack of quality production,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “Collins looks the part physically and plays like a well-schooled receiver. He has average vertical speed and runs first- and second-level routes with adequate cut quickness. He lacks trustworthy hands and is inconsistent in becoming catch-ready on anticipation throws but plays to his size when contested. Durability issues, poor hands and a lack of high-level production might be enough for some teams to write him off, but he has enough talent for a look in camp.”