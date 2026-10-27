Giants Sign $36 Million Former Packers Starter After Injury Delay

The New York Giants are finally moving to sign a standout veteran defender after an injury-related delay stalled their initial plans.

“Finally, it’s happening: The Giants are signing veteran DL Dean Lowry to their practice squad, per source,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Free agent DL Dean Lowry is finally signing with the Giants today, source confirms,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on X. “An injury stalled initial plans but he’s now healthy, a Giant.”

The Giants originally intended to sign Lowry on September 7, before their regular-season opener. They’re now 4-2-1 and lead the NFC East Division as they head into their Week 8 bye.

“The Giants are signing DL Dean Lowry to their practice squad,” Big Blue Film Room wrote on its official X account on Tuesday. “Lowry has started 85 career games, playing for three different teams (Packers, Vikings, Steelers). He has 16.5 career sacks.”

Quickly Became Full-Time Starter for Packers

Lowry, 32, was an All-Big Ten pick at Northwestern in 2015 and became a full-time starter for the Green Bay Packers in his 2nd season in 2017, and started every regular-season game from 2019 to 2021, including a career-high 5.0 sacks in 2021.

Injuries have been an issue later in his career. After signing a 2-year free-agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2023 season, the 6-foot-6, 296-pound Lowry only played 9 games before being placed on season-ending injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle.

Giants Need Answers on Interior Defensive Line

The Giants are seeking a new identity on the interior defensive line after trading perennial All-Pro Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for Cincy’s 2026 1st-round pick.

The defense took a hit after 17-game starter Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles tendon in the offseason, but it signed free agent D.J. Reader to help steer the ship.

Reader has been effective but not spectacular with 21 tackles through 7 games. The starting interior defensive line trio of Reader, Darius Alexander, and Shelby Harris has just 2.5 TFL and a half-sack through 7 games.