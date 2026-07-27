Giants Sign Promising Rookie After Massive Training Camp Tryout

The New York Giants brought in a whopping 18 players for workouts on the eve of training camp — 1 of them is walking away with a contract.

“The Giants hosted 18 players for a workout,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Monday. “One of them was former Iowa State TE Tyler Moore, who is signing with the team. Moore is an undrafted free agent who had a tryout with the Panthers in the spring.

Moore, 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, had career highs of 7 receptions for 118 yards for Iowa State in 2025 and only had 21 receptions for 245 yards and 2 touchdowns in 45 career games over 5 seasons.

The Giants also signed defensive tackle and former 2nd-round pick Marlon Davidson.

“Moore, 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, played his college ball at Iowa State, where he was primarily a blocking tight end/hybrid fullback,” Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina wrote on Monday. “As a receiver, he registered 21 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in 45 games over his college career, his best season coming in 2025 when he posted career highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (118). Moore’s big 2025 season came after he saw his junior campaign cut short due to a lower leg injury that cost him five games that year, one of several injuries he’s dealt with over his college career.”

Giants Cut Super Bowl Champion Before Signings

Earlier Monday, the Giants parted ways with a pair of players to make room on the roster for new signings.

“The Giants waived LB Cam Jones and DL C.J. Ravenell (Non-Football Injury),” Giants.com’s Dan Salomone wrote on his official X account.

Jones, 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, made the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent and won a Super Bowl during his rookie season in 2023. He signed a 1-year, $1.3 million contract with the Giants on March 23 after spending the 2025 season with the New York Jets.

The Giants report for training camp on Tuesday under new head coach John Harbaugh, who was hired in January following 18 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, including a Super Bowl win following the 2012 season.

Giants Awarded C.J. Ravenell Off Waivers

Ravenell, a former AFC starter, was claimed by the Giants off the waiver wire on July 7 — an unusually short tenure that lasted just 20 days.

“Giants awarded C.J. Ravenell off waivers from Titans,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account.

Ravenell, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, played 14 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2025 with 1 start.

“Titans waived DL C.J. Ravenell off injured reserve on Monday,” Giants reporter Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account before the move. “He played in 15 games last season for (defensive coordinator) Dennard Wilson in Tennessee after he was claimed off waivers in Sept from … the Ravens. Giants make sense as a potential add to the room given his versatility up front.”

The Giants created a massive void on their interior defensive line when they traded Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2026 1st-round pick.

While no one expects the Giants to find a replacement for Lawrence in 2026, what is still expected is massive improvement. What else is expected is that they will become a threat in the NFC East Division right away under new head coach John Harbaugh.

The Giants have had just 1 winning season and 1 playoff appearance in the last 9 years, including consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC East Division — a 3-14 record in 2024 and a 4-13 record in 2025.