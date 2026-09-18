Giants Rookie Draft Pick Put on Notice Before Rams Showdown

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the New York Giants controversially passed up on selecting safety Caleb Downs with the No. 10 overall pick. Instead, New York drafted Miami Hurricanes tackle Francis Mauigoa, and Downs was selected by the division rival Dallas Cowboys one pick later.

While it’s too late to make any kind of assessment on what kind of career each player will have, Mauigoa began his career with a strong performance in a win over Downs’ Cowboys.

Unfortunately for Mauigoa, he may now be lining up directly against one of the best defenders to ever play in the NFL as Monday’s game could feature the return of three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Aaron Donald. As a result, one Giants analyst has highlighted Mauigoa before Monday’s game.

New York Giants Put Rookie on Notice Before Tough Matchup

GiantsWire’s Kevin Hickey named Mauigoa as one of the keys in Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hickey wrote: “Few players had a better NFL debut than the No. 10 overall pick from the 2026 NFL draft. Mauigoa put on a clinic for the Giants, solidifying the interior offensive line between John Michael Schmitz and Jermaine Eluemunor. The rookie from Miami (FL) didn’t allow a single pressure, quarterback hit or sack on 29 pass-blocking snaps in Week 1. He also helped push the line in the run game.

His competition in Week 2 will be fierce. The Giants could see the official return of future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Donald, but Turner has been one of the most consistent threats as a pass-rusher from the interior over the last three seasons.”

As Hickey mentioned, even if Donald isn’t active, Mauigoa will have his hands full with interior defensive lineman Kobie Turner. Turner has registered 24 sacks over the past three seasons.

One of the keys to the Giants’ Week 1 victory over Dallas was their ability to play smashmouth football with strong play in the trenches. Another dominant performance out of Mauigoa could pave the way for the team pulling off a second consecutive upset win.

Francis Mauigoa’s Week 1 Performance

Aside from his strong work in pass-protection, Mauigoa was also a key factor in the team’s ability to run the football against the Cowboys.

Regarding his work in the ground game, Art Stapleton wrote for NorthJersey.com: “Mauigoa stood out in pass protection, but he did not let up in the ground game. He showed power and good movement against a talented interior defensive line with the Cowboys, who were counting on their personnel outplaying the Giants. He also pancaked Cowboys inside linebacker Jaishawn Barham in a short yardage run for Cam Skattebo on a second-and-2 early in the fourth quarter that went for eight yards. The Giants ran for 165 yards as a team, averaging 4.5 yards at a clip, including 81 yards and a touchdown for Skattebo.”

Unfortunately, Mauigoa was only a limited participant in practice as he’s dealing with a shoulder injury. However, his status for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams does not currently appear to be in doubt.