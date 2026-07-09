Giants Place Special Teams Standout on Injured Reserve

The New York Giants have placed a promising special teams standout on injured reserve.

According to the NFL transactions wire, the Giants placed 3rd-year cornerback and special teams ace Rico Payton on injured reserve on July 8, just 1 day after Payton was released to make room for defensive tackle C.J. Ravenell.

“The Giants waived CB Rico Payton with an injury designation for the roster spot,” Giants reporter Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account on July 7. “He had posted a photo on IG with a brace on his right leg, presumably following a recent procedure. He will revert to IR if he goes unclaimed.”

Payton made the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and played 16 games in 2024. He played 9 games for the Giants in 2025.

Rico Payton Went From NCAA Division II to NFL

Payton, 6-foot and 182 pounds, started his college career with a redshirt season at FC Southern Illinois before transferring to NCAA Division II powerhouse Pittsburg State.

With the Gorillas, Payton became 1 of the nation’s premier small-college standouts, earning Division II All-American honors in 2023 with 35 tackles, 4 interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and 5 TFL. He was also 1 of the finalists for the Cliff Harris Award as the small-college defensive player of the year.

Payton was 1 of the big surprises on the Saints’ 53-man roster in 2024 following training camp after showing out on special teams in the preseason with 8 tackles in 3 games, including 5 solo tackles.

“Saints rookie CB Rico Payton made the roster, per source,” Saints reporter Nick Underhill wrote on his official X account on August 27, 2024. “What a story.”

C.J. Ravenell Also Made 53-Man Roster as UDFA

The Giants added the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Ravenell off waivers from the Tennessee Titans to help a position group desperately in need of depth after NFL All-Pro Dexter Lawrence was traded and 17-game starter Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles tendon in the offseason.

“Giants DL Roy Robertson–Harris tore his Achilles during yesterday’s practice,” Fireside Giants wrote on its official X account on May 22. “Robertson–Harris limped off from yesterday’s practice and testing today confirmed the worst. The 10th-year veteran started all 17 games last season in the first year of a two-year, $9 million contract. The Giants were already thin on the interior of the defensive line, and this only makes matters worse. Prayers up for Roy Robertson-Harris, get well soon.”

Robertson-Harris signed with the Giants on a 2-year, $10 million contract before the 2025 season.

Ravenell played 14 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2025 with 1 start and spent the 2024 season on the practice squad for the Baltimore Ravens.

“Titans waived DL C.J. Ravenell off injured reserve on Monday,” Giants reporter Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account before the move on Tuesday. “He played in 15 games last season for DC Dennard Wilson in Tennessee after he was claimed off waivers in Sept from … the Ravens. Giants make sense as a potential add to the room given his versatility up front.”

In an interesting twist, Ravenell and Payton played for rival schools in the MIAA, with Ravenell at Missouri Western, where he was a 3-time All-MIAA selection.

In 4 seasons at Missouri Western spread over 6 years — he redshirted 1 year and sat out another year in 2020 due to the pandemic — Ravenell made 43 starts with 38 TFL and 14.5 sacks.