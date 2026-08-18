New York Giants’ 17-Game Starter Signs With Patriots

One former New York Giants starter is headed for a new home with a Super Bowl contender.

“Source: Patriots are signing veteran guard Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Monday night. “Giants’ starting guard the last two seasons joins the defending AFC champions.”

Van Roten, who worked out for the Patriots on August 6, started 34 consecutive regular-season games for the Giants over the last 2 seasons.

“Free agent OG Greg Van Roten is visiting the New England Patriots today, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on August 6. “Van Roten, 36, didn’t miss an offensive snap the last two seasons with the Giants.”

“The Patriots are hosting veteran and versatile OL Greg Van Roten on a visit, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “The 36-year-old has played the last two seasons with the Giants.”

Incredible, Winding Career for Greg Van Roten

Van Roten, 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, is headed into his 15th season of professional football — which included a 2-year sojourn in the Canadian Football League.

“The 36-year-old vet began his NFL career back in 2012,” Patriots reporter Jack Aylmer wrote on his official X account. “Started all 17 games in last 3 seasons with the Raiders and Giants. Had 22nd best PFF pass blocking grade and highest snap count among Gs in ‘25.”

Van Roten’s remarkable NFL journey began in the Ivy League, where he was a 2-time All-Ivy pick at Penn before making the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

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After playing 10 games in his 1st 2 seasons for the Packers, Van Roten’s career took an incredible turn. He spent 2014 on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad and didn’t play in any regular-season games, then spent 2 full seasons with the Toronto Argonauts in 2015 and 2016.

Return to NFL Following Stint in Canada

Van Roten was with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a few months in the offseason before landing with the Carolina Panthers, where he played 10 games in 2017 before becoming a full-time starter for the 1st time in 2018 — a role he’s held with the Panthers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, and Giants since then.

Headed into 2026, Van Roten has approximately $19 million in career earnings, not including the money he made playing in Canada.