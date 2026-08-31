Ex-Giants Starter Claimed off Waivers by New England Patriots

One former New York Giants starter has found a new home with a Super Bowl contender.

“Patriots claimed LB Darius Muasau from the Giants,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Darius Muasau was a core special teamer for the Giants in 2024, but scaled back to mainly kick return and punt coverage teams after climbing the depth chart last season,” Patriots reporter Taylor Kyles wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Muasau returned to a primary ST role this preseason and had multiple standout reps, including 3 total tackles.”

Muasau was the only player cut by the Giants claimed off waivers by another team — conversely, the Giants were not awarded any players off waivers.

“The Patriots have claimed LB Darius Muasau and TE Cameron Latu off waivers,” Patriots reporter Carlos A. Lopez wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Muasau, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2024 and has started 18 games over the last two seasons, recording 100+ tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception. Latu, 26, is a former third-round pick out of Alabama who spent last season with the Eagles, appearing in 15 games.”

Darius Muasau Gets Real Chance With Pats

Muasau will now get a chance to do something he was never going to get to do again for the Giants — actually get on the field.

The Patriots, the defending AFC Champions, have a concrete need for depth at inside linebacker and will likely have a big role for Muasau on special teams.

“Patriots found a new No. 3 LB with Darius Muasau,” Patriots reporter Mark Daniels wrote on his official X account.

Giants Opened & Closed 2026 Draft With Linebackers

Muasau probably realized the clock was ticking when the Giants used their 1st and last picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on players at his position.

The Giants took what seems like a generational talent in the 1st round with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound playmaking machine. They closed things out with their final pick in the 6th round by taking BYU inside linebacker Jack Kelly.

“The Giants see Kelly as a versatile player who can play off-ball linebacker and edge,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote in April. “Scouts Inc. called him a ‘thickly built linebacker’ who had 10 sacks this past season at BYU. The Giants also see special teams value in Kelly’s game, which is where he could make an immediate impact. Kelly was the seventh and final pick of Harbaugh’s first draft class with the Giants, which fit the mold of what he’s been trying to accomplish — becoming bigger and more physical.”