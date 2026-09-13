Giants Get Positive Injury News on Superstar WR Malik Nabers

After a day that started with New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers telling his team God would tell him if he could play on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, the man (or woman) above delivered good news for the Giants.

“Malik Nabers is active,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“A little context on Nabers being active tonight,” NFL on Prime’s James Palmer wrote on his official X account. “I was told during the week that he was working his ass off and everyday was better than the previous day. But even at the end of the week it still was up in the air. They watched him pregame and that pushed it over the edge.”

“Malik Nabers is officially active,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Nabers, a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2024, missed the final 13 games of the 2025 regular season after tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Nabers Gave Bizarre Responses to Giants’ Question

The response the Giants got back when they asked Nabers if he felt like he would be able to play against the Cowboys was unusual, to say the least.

“The big injury question centers around Malik Nabers, who’s status for tonight’s game remains murky at best,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Sunday morning. “Giants elevated 2 wide receivers to the 53-man roster on Saturday but have not gotten clarity from Nabers, who has said he is leaving whether or not he plays to God, and he wants God to guide him if he will go tonight against the Cowboys.”

Devastating Injury Early in 2025 Regular Season

As a rookie in 2024, Nabers seemed like 1 of the NFL’s best wide receivers right out of the gate with 109 receptions for 1,204 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games on the way to being named a Pro Bowler.

Nabers tore his ACL just 4 games into the 2025 regular season — coincidentally the 1st career start for current Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.